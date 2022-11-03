Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti surpasses UCL record held by Manchester United great Sir Alex Ferguson

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has now won 103 UEFA Champions League games, following Celtic's 5-1 demolition at the hands of Los Blancos on Wednesday, November 2. This has seen him surpass Sir Alex Ferguson's record of 102 wins in the competition.

The legendary Manchester United manager spent 27 years at Old Trafford, winning two Champions League trophies which comprised of over a century of continental wins. The record, which he achieved after United's win over Portuguese side Braga in November 2012, looked tricky to beat.

With Real Madrid's 5-1 over Celtic, he becomes the winningest manager in #UCL history.

However, it has taken another legendary manager in Ancelotti to surpass Ferguson's success.

The Real Madrid boss also has an enviable record of the most Champions League trophies ever won, as he has racked up four throughout his stunning career. He was won the prestigious tournament twice each with AC Milan (2002-03 and 2006-07) and Real Madrdi (2013-14 and 2021-22).

Carlo Ancelotti has now won more Champions League games (103) than any other manager in the competitions history, overtaking Sir Alex Ferguson's record.

Don Carlo will be hoping he can continue his unprecedented level of success by leading the Madridistas to a second consecutive Champions League trophy. He will also look forward to securing the La Liga title once more as he hopes to guide the Spanish giants towards greater success.

Real Madrid consolidate pole position in Group F with Celtic demolition

Reigning European champions Real Madrid cantered to a dominant 5-1 win over Scottish champions Celtic as they gifted Ancelotti his 103rd Champions League win.

Los Blancos started the scoring early with a penalty via Luka Modric in the sixth minute following a handball in the box by Hoops defender Mortiz Jenz. They doubled their lead in the 21st minute through the penalty spot yet again as Rodrygo stepped up and slotted in the penalty after VAR stepped in following an Matt O’Reilly handball.

Celtic had a chance to halve the deficit with the third spotkick of the game after Ferland Mendy brought down Leil Abada in the 33rd minute. However, Josip Jurvanovic missed his spot kick to let Madrid head into the break 2-0 up, as Thibaut Courtois was on hand to deny his effort.

Madrid went 3-0 up after Marco Asensio found the back of the net in the 51st minute. It only got better for Los Blancos 10 minutes later as Vinicius Jr. made it 4-0 in the 61st minute from a Federico Valverde assist.

The fourth goal was a product of Valverde's ability, and the Uruguayan turned from provider to goalscorer in the 71st minute after a fine assist by Lucas Vasquez. Madrid would lose their clean sheet, however, with Ange Postecoglu’s men getting a goal back after Portuguese forward Jota fired in a direct freekick in the 84th minute.

The game ended 5-1, with Real Madrid worthy victors on the day. Celtic now crash out of Europe entirely, while Los Blancos turn their attention to retaining their European crown.

