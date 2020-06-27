Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane delivered some fascinating insights on his relatively new career as a coach and what the future holds. His Real Madrid side currently sit atop the LaLiga table with 68 points. While rivals Barcelona are also on the same tally, Real Madrid's superior head-to-head record gives them the advantage.

Ahead of Real Madrid's trip away to Espanyol, the Frenchman spoke about how he feels he was a better player than coach. Zidane insists that he will not be a manager for 20 years because coaching takes a toll and wears people out. He also reveals that management was something he didn't have in mind for his post-retirement plan.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of the fixture in the city of Barcelona, Zidane expressed;

"I was a better footballer than a coach. But there were better ones, although I am happy with what I did, but with me, it will be like that. I will not train 20 years, I do not know how many. I do not plan anything, what encourages me is day by day. Then I will do other things."

Zidane was one of the most successful coaches of the last decade

He continued,

"In my head I have always been a footballer, I played 18 or 19 years as a player and when they asked me if I was going to train I said no. In the end I was, but it wears out a lot."

However, he was also cautious about his words being interpreted in a wrong manner. The Real Madrid legend believes that his future is of the 'least importance' at this moment.

9 - Zinédine Zidane has won nine titles in his nine finals as @realmadriden manager, including two against Atlético de Madrid (Champions League 15/16 and Supercopa 2020). Master. pic.twitter.com/NuRKQZU9QO — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 12, 2020

Zidane also remarked that he is at the best club in the world and he is happy being in Madrid. Elucidating on his spell as head coach of Real Madrid, Zidane said;

"No one should interpret what I say. The reality is that I am in the best team in the world and I am fine. I am in what I do here every day. Here, when I lose a game they criticize me, and that does not change anything. Now we are winning, but we have not achieved anything."

The 48-year-old former Real Madrid midfielder added,

"I tell the players that we must continue, because that will make a difference. We only focus on what we can control. My future is the least important here."

Zidane 'not surprised' by Real Madrid leader Ramos' form

Sergio Ramos has been the cornerstone of Real Madrid's defence

Real Madrid have been in dominant form since the return of the LaLiga Santander. They have on all their games so far and managed to reclaim the top spot on the league table successfully.

One of the critical factors powering their title chase has been the defensive prowess displayed by Real Madrid. They have been excellent at the back. Los Blancos' rock-solid back-line led by Sergio Ramos has conceded an astonishingly low tally of 21 goals in 31 games.

Courtois has also been a gargantuan figure for Real Madrid's defence this year

Zidane was full of praise for his skipper and believes that he's always had the ability to achieve what he currently is. He maintains that he 'isn't surprised' by what Ramos' sublime form. Speaking on the Real Madrid captain, he said;

"It was clear that he could achieve what he [Sergio Ramos] is achieving, because he already had quality and above all personality. He always wanted to win and make history in this club. I am not surprised by what Sergio is doing. We are lucky to have him in Madrid and I hope that keep going until the end of his career."

The Frenchman and his Real Madrid side are set to travel to Barcelona to take on Espanyol. Barcelona are set to play Celta Vigo on Saturday and could try to put Real Madrid under pressure with three points.