Real Madrid to sign four players this summer, Bayern Munich want Ousmane Dembele and more: Transfer roundup, June 18, 2018

No Neymar, no Salah! But Julen Lopetegui has shortlisted a stellar summer shortlist at Real Madrid and will deploy a new formation.

Sumedh Pande FEATURED WRITER Rumors 18 Jun 2018, 20:45 IST

Julen Lopetegui's summer plans revealed

Hello people! Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the focus now shifting to the World Cup, top clubs have begun their work on the transfer front.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on June 18, 2018:

Premier League

Reunion on the cards

Manchester United readying a big money move for Willian

Jose Mourinho has reignited his interest in the Chelsea winger Willian this summer. According to the Daily Mail, United are ready to lodge a €60 million bid for the Brazilian international. It was Mourinho who first brought Willian to England from Shakhtar Donetsk and now he is looking for a reunion.

Willian started just 20 Premier League games last season for Chelsea and despite winning the Chelsea player of the year award, he was not favoured by Antonio Conte. The winger has himself admitted that life on the bench was difficult for him.

Meanwhile, a wide creative player is high on United's priority this transfer window as Mourinho looks to sharpen his blunt attack. Willian can be a perfect fit at Old Trafford and one can expect the Red Devils to go all out for the Brazilian winger this summer.

James Maddison closing in on a move to Leicester City

Norwich City midfielder James Maddison has decided to join Leicester City over Southampton. Sky Sports can reveal that both Leicester and Southampton had a £22 million bid accepted for the England U-21 international but the player decided on a move to the Foxes.

Maddison was looking to stay in the Midlands region where he grew up and hence chose to join the 2015/16 Premier League champions. He is expected to undergo a medical this Friday and will finalize his personal terms tonight.