Official: Real Madrid midfielder signs two-year contract extension

Real Madrid have finally reached a breakthrough in their efforts to convince Brazilian midfielder Casemiro to commit his future to the club after several weeks of negotiations between the two parties.

The player has now agreed to a two-year contract extension. The Spanish giants will keep him at the Santiago Berabeu until the summer of 2025. The news was confirmed by Real Madrid in an official statement posted on their website yesterday.

OFFICIAL: Casemiro signs a new contract with Real Madrid, keeping him at the club until 2025 ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/gIfcjGeVzY — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 27, 2021

The statement reads:

"Casemiro signed his contract extension at Real Madrid, where he was joined by club president Florentino Perez. The contract renewal ties the Brazilian midfielder to our club until 30 June 2025.

"After signing the contract, he was presented with a shirt featuring his name and the number 2025 on the reverse."

Casemiro's previous contract with Real Madrid was due to expire in the summer of 2023. He is now expected to spend the next four seasons in the Spanish capital following his two-year extension.

Most goals for Real Madrid this season (all competitions):



[28] Benzema

[6] Casemiro

[6] Asensio

[6] Vinicius

[4] Modric

[4] Ramos

[3] Valverde

[3] Hazard

[3] Kroos

[2] Vazquez

[2] Rodrygo

[2] Varane

[2] Mendy

[1] Mariano

[1] Militao

[1] Odriozola pic.twitter.com/NfrWyol67T — Real Madrid Stats (@RMadrid_Stats) April 27, 2021

The midfielder joined Los Blancos from Brazilian outfit Sao Paulo in the summer of 2013. He was sent on loan to Porto during the 2013/2014 campaign before returning to the Spanish capital and establishing himself in midfield just a year later.

So far, Casemiro has made 288 appearances for Real Madrid, recording 30 goals and 25 assists to his name across seven seasons. He's won four Champions League crowns, two La Liga titles, one Copa Del Rey trophy and two Spanish Super Cups amid other honors at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Casemiro will stay at Real Madrid until the summer of 2025

Summary of Real Madrid's transfer business this summer

It's been an eventful transfer window for Real Madrid so far. The Spanish giants suffered big losses with the departures of Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Martin Odegaard, who left for Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Arsenal respectively.

However, the club have boosted their squad by signing David Alaba from Bayern Munich on a free transfer while also welcoming the likes of Gareth Bale, Luka Jovic and Dani Ceballos back from their respective loan spells.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have extended the contracts of players like Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois and Federico Valverde as well. They are also exploring the possibility of signing Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe before the transfer window shuts next week.

Read Paul Merson's exclusive Premier League predictions column! Click here for his latest article

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava