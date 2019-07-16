Real Madrid: New striker Luka Jovic writes about his past and his journey to Madrid

Real Madrid unveils new signing Luka Jovic.

What's the story?

New Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic has written a letter for the Player's Tribune titled Hola Madrid talking about his childhood, his love for goals, debut, and lot more.

In case you didn't know...

Luka Jovic had a breakthrough campaign with Eintracht Frankfurt last season. The 21-year old made 48 appearances for the Bundesliga side last season scoring 27 goals in all competitions.

The Serbian international impressive form at Commerzbank Arena saw the German side making the striker's move to Frankfurt permanent after arriving at the German club on loan from Benfica.

The stay did not last long as Real Madrid came calling for the exciting 21-year-old earlier in the summer as Jovic signed for the Los Blancos in a deal reported to be around €60 million.

The heart of the matter

Luka Jovic has written a letter for the Player's Tribune - a platform that provides players with a platform to promote their writeups, podcasts, and videos - talking about his early life in Serbia, his natural goal-scoring talents, and his dreams.

"I don’t know how I ended up playing as a striker, but as far back as I can remember I’ve always been obsessed with scoring.

"When I was a child, I used to have these two VHS tapes of all the goals from every single World Cup up to 2006, I think. I remember being mesmerized by Roger Milla from Cameroon at the ’90 World Cup, and of course Ronaldo — the Original Ronaldo

"I guess my coaches must have seen that instinct in me, because they put me at striker from my very first steps in football."

Jovic goes on to write about his early life in Serbia, his first club, professional debut, and how he joined Benfica. He then further discusses his time in Eintracht Frankfurt and his only regret in life till date, when his side lost to Chelsea on penalties.

After a breakthrough season at @Eintracht, Luka Jovic has the confidence (and goals) to start a new chapter at @realmadrid.



This is his story so far: https://t.co/GOqKto0Rla@adidasfootball #RememberTheName pic.twitter.com/bLqCLJDWey — Players' Tribune Global (@TPT_Global) July 15, 2019

What's next?

Luka Jovic has travelled with the Real Madrid squad to the USA for the pre-season friendlies and the Madridistas will be able to have a first look at their new striker during the matches.