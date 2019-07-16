×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid: New striker Luka Jovic writes about his past and his journey to Madrid

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
55   //    16 Jul 2019, 12:40 IST

Real Madrid unveils new signing Luka Jovic.
Real Madrid unveils new signing Luka Jovic.

What's the story?

New Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic has written a letter for the Player's Tribune titled Hola Madrid talking about his childhood, his love for goals, debut, and lot more.

In case you didn't know...

Luka Jovic had a breakthrough campaign with Eintracht Frankfurt last season. The 21-year old made 48 appearances for the Bundesliga side last season scoring 27 goals in all competitions.

The Serbian international impressive form at Commerzbank Arena saw the German side making the striker's move to Frankfurt permanent after arriving at the German club on loan from Benfica.

The stay did not last long as Real Madrid came calling for the exciting 21-year-old earlier in the summer as Jovic signed for the Los Blancos in a deal reported to be around €60 million.

The heart of the matter

Luka Jovic has written a letter for the Player's Tribune - a platform that provides players with a platform to promote their writeups, podcasts, and videos - talking about his early life in Serbia, his natural goal-scoring talents, and his dreams. 

"I don’t know how I ended up playing as a striker, but as far back as I can remember I’ve always been obsessed with scoring.
"When I was a child, I used to have these two VHS tapes of all the goals from every single World Cup up to 2006, I think. I remember being mesmerized by Roger Milla from Cameroon at the ’90 World Cup, and of course Ronaldo — the Original Ronaldo
"I guess my coaches must have seen that instinct in me, because they put me at striker from my very first steps in football."

Jovic goes on to write about his early life in Serbia, his first club, professional debut, and how he joined Benfica. He then further discusses his time in Eintracht Frankfurt and his only regret in life till date, when his side lost to Chelsea on penalties.

Advertisement

What's next?

Luka Jovic has travelled with the Real Madrid squad to the USA for the pre-season friendlies and the Madridistas will be able to have a first look at their new striker during the matches.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Eintracht Frankfurt Luka Jović Football News Real Madrid Transfer News
Advertisement
3 reasons why Real Madrid must sign Luka Jovic
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: 3 reasons why Luka Jovic is likely to succeed at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Is Luka Jovic a good candidate to replace Karim Benzema at Real Madrid?
RELATED STORY
Luka Jovic: All you need to know about Real Madrid's potential new signing
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Luka Jovic could be a massive success with Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
3 Real Madrid stars impacted by the potential arrival of Luka Jovic
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos complete £52.4m move for Luka Jovic 
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid News: One statistic which proves how good Luka Jovic is in the penalty box
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos confirm signing of Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt 
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: €60M striker 5-year deal close to completion
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug ATH BAR 12:30 AM Athletic Club vs Barcelona
17 Aug CEL REA 08:30 PM Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid
17 Aug VAL REA 10:30 PM Valencia vs Real Sociedad
18 Aug LEG OSA 12:30 AM Leganés vs Osasuna
18 Aug VIL GRA 12:30 AM Villarreal vs Granada
18 Aug DEP LEV 08:30 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Levante
18 Aug ESP SEV 10:30 PM Espanyol vs Sevilla
19 Aug ATL GET 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Getafe
19 Aug MAL EIB 11:30 PM Mallorca vs Eibar
20 Aug REA REA 01:30 AM Real Betis vs Real Valladolid
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us