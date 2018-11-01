Real Madrid News: Arsenal want Real Madrid starlet worth €61 million and more – November 1, 2018

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid news roundup for the day! After a 4-0 win in their last match against Melila, the Galacticos got some breathing space for themselves.

So let’s have a look at the news surrounding the Blancos today…

#1 Wenger is the man

Santi Solari might have won his first game 4-0 as the manager of Real Madrid but there is still a great chance that he will be replaced as the manager of Madrid. And according to ESPN pundit Dan Thomas, Arsene Wenger is the man the Galacticos should go for.

After managing Arsenal for over two decades, the Frenchman parted ways with the club he had groomed. One of the strongest point of the former Monaco boss is that he is great handling players, which is why Dan Thomas thinks he would be ideal for the Merengues.

“I think Arsene Wenger would be a great choice, get him in with Xabi Alonso as your assistant," he said.

"Wenger is a great man manager."

Nodding in agreement with him was fellow-pundit Alejandro Moreno, who believes that the Madrid players want a personality who will give them the freedom to be themselves – and Wenger is just the man for that.

"If you listen and read to what some of the Real Madrid players are saying, they are hinting at the fact they need a players manager.

“A guy that can come in and give them freedom – Arsene Wenger can definitely do that."

#2 Vinicius wanted

Vinicius Jr. enjoyed his first start with the Galacticos in their last match against Melila. He put up a great performance wherein he assisted twice and was a constant thorn for the opposition.

In fact, he was unlucky not to score as he hit the cross-bar in the second half. Now, Don Balon believe that five clubs – Arsenal, Inter, Roma, Napoli and Dortmund – are craving for his signature.

The youngster apparently cost Madrid a whopping €61 million.

#3 Brahim to Madrid?

This has to be one of the most ironic stories of the day. According to Telegraph, Manchester City starlet Brahim Diaz is fed up of not getting enough first-team opportunities with the Citizens.

As a result, he is keen on joining Real Madrid in the summer on a free transfer. Like as if his situation is going to improve at the Bernabeu, who can’t provide the likes of Marcos Llorente and Federico Valverde enough minutes.