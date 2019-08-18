Real Madrid News: Gareth Bale deserves to play as he has given the club titles and scored in finals, says Casemiro

Gareth Bale in action - Real Madrid v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

What's the story?

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has expressed his appreciation for teammate Gareth Bale, insisting that the Welshman should be given ample playing time for the club this season as he has proven his worth to the team repeatedly in the past.

In case you didn't know...

Bale has long been tipped to leave the Santiago Bernabeu after falling out of favour under Zinedine Zidane following the Frenchman's return to the club as manager.

Since joining the Spanish giants in 2013, the Welsh international has lifted a series of prestigious titles including the La Liga trophy and four Champions League crowns.

Last month, Zidane made his feelings about the former Tottenham Hotspur star clear, announcing that it would be better for him to leave the club.

However, the Welshman reminded Zidane of his capabilities with an impressive performance during Real Madrid's La Liga opener against Celta Vigo this weekend.

Following the 3-1 win, Zidane appeared to confirm that Bale was not leaving Los Blancos and stated that he will remain at the Spanish capital.

The heart of the matter

Casemiro, who is delighted by the prospect of Bale's stay, has heaped praise on him, telling reporters (via Marca):

"He [Bale] has given us titles, he's scored in finals and he has a lot of respect from us all. He has to play. He's a great player and is very important for us."

When asked about Barcelona's shock defeat away to Athletic Club on Friday, the midfielder replied, "The Barcelona defeat doesn't change anything. We are thinking about our football and our matches."

What's next?

Real Madrid will look to continue their winning ways when they face Valladolid in their second La Liga game on Saturday.