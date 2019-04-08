×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid news: Bernabeu attendance falling since Ronaldo departure

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
303   //    08 Apr 2019, 16:50 IST
Real Madrid Celebrate After Victory In The Champions League Final Against Liverpool
Real Madrid Celebrate After Victory In The Champions League Final Against Liverpool

What's the story?

Almost a year after the departure of their greatest goalscorer in club history, Real Madrid are experiencing issues with attendance at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In case you didn't know...

After nine years at the Bernabeu where he scored 450 goals for the club, Ronaldo left the Spanish giants to join Juventus last summer.

Ronaldo has been one of the standout performers in Serie A this season. With 19 goals and 8 assists, he is one of the top goalscorers in the Italian League. Despite being 34 years old, the five time Ballon d'Or winner is showing his calibre in Italy.

The Portuguese talisman's impact on Max Allegri's Juventus is staggering, as evident from the Bianconeri's dominance in league, and Ronaldo's exploits to take the Old Lady into quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner revealed the reasons for his departure from Real Madrid in an interview with France Football, where he claimed that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez looked at him as a business relationship.

On the other hand, Los Blancos endured a tough season after the departure of Ronaldo, sacking two coaches, and it seems they will be ending their season without any trophies as well.

The heart of the matter

AS has reviewed how and why the attendance of Santiago Bernabeu has decreased this season. In the first home game of the 2018/19 LaLiga season, there were less than 49,000 spectators in the stadium, which was their lowest attendance in a decade.

Moreover, when Eibar came to the Santiago Bernabeu to face Madrid in March, they had their third lowest attendance, while the match against Huesca in the Bernabeu saw just 49,293 people turn up for the match.

According to the report, the major reason for the decrease in attendance at the Bernabeu is Ronaldo's depature. The star attracts interest wherever he goes, and the fact that he is not in Spain is lowering the interest of fans significantly.

Advertisement

Other factors like Madrid's poor form in an abysmal season also played a part. They have nothing left to play for as there is a huge 13 point gap between Los Blancos and league leaders Barcelona with just seven games left.

What's next?

While it is expected that Zinedine Zidane's return is a major reason for lifting the mood of fans, the club is desperate to bring some world class reinforcements which will help the case.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Cristiano Ronaldo Santiago Bernabeu Stadium La Liga News La Liga Teams
Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
Real Madrid news: Jose Mourinho hints at possible Bernabeu return
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid news: Zidane wanted Ronaldo to stay, claims former Real Madrid President
RELATED STORY
'He knows how to handle Real Madrid in an intelligent way' - Cristiano Ronaldo heaps praise on Zidane
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Former Real Madrid president reveals why the Portuguese forward left the club
RELATED STORY
3 Managers that can replace Santiago Solari at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Hazard to Madrid done? Real Madrid plan to make €200 million bid to activate world-class forward's release clause and more - January 13, 2019
RELATED STORY
Twitter: Fans of Cristiano Ronaldo mock Real Madrid after 1-0 loss to Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: 'Cristiano Ronaldo? Of course we miss him'- Real Madrid star admitted 
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo and Real Madrid: The end of an eventful journey
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Former Real Madrid star feels Lionel Messi more talented than CR7
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us