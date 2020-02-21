Real Madrid News: Casemiro opens up on stellar season, Fede Valverde and more

Casemiro

After enduring a season to forget last year, Real Madrid are very much on top of proceedings in the 2019/20 campaign under three-time UEFA Champions League-winning manager Zinedine Zidane. The club legend has done a spotless job so far across all fronts as Los Blancos currently sit at the summit of the Spanish top-flight and are set to host Manchester City in the Champions League Round of 16.

Casemiro has been one of if not the most important players for Los Blancos this season and is arguably having one of the best campaigns of his career on a personal level. The Brazilian has started 22 La Liga fixtures this season and has been rock solid at the base of Real's stellar midfield, chipping in with 3 goals and 2 assists in the process.

He has grown into an indispensable figure for Zidane and speaking to Jose Ramon de la Morena on Onda Cero, the midfielder opened up on what has been a spectacular campaign so far. He said,

"It's a bit of everything: work, talent, humility, I think above all it's hard work. When you work you get results and work is my strength.

"I think we are all important, some play more than others but we are all important."

Casemiro, a multiple-time Champions League winner with Real, is an established world-beater with the club and his importance to the side has been highlighted time and again. Another young player from the same midfield, though, has stolen the show so far in the ongoing campaign and has drawn plaudits from all over. Fede Valverde has been nothing short of a revelation this season, and Casemiro one among the many impressed by the Uruguayan.

Fede Valverde

Speaking on Valverde, he said,

"I think he's (Valverde) a great player, he's going to be a lot better than he is now.

He continued in a light-hearted manner,

"He's taking over everything and the best is that he's a Real Madrid player!"

The 27-year-old also revealed how impressed he has been with fellow Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard, who is currently on loan at Real Sociedad.

Speaking on the Norwegian, Casemiro made it clear that he regards him highly, saying,

"Real Madrid have always believed in him and he's having a great season

"I have to congratulate him because he's having an incredible year."

Odegaard's future is unclear and he is likely to spend another season on loan at the Anoeta Stadium.