Real Madrid News: Club have rejected €180M offer for starlet last season

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
29   //    26 Apr 2019, 11:54 IST

Real Madrid CF v Athletic Club - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v Athletic Club - La Liga

What's the story?

Horacio Gaggioli, the agent of Marco Asensio, has claimed that Real Madrid rejected offers upto €180 million for the player.

Gaggioli also confirmed that Asensio has no intentions of leaving the club.

In case you didn't know...

The Spanish starlet is currently enduring an extremely tough campaign with just six goals and seven assists in all competitions. Asensio has just scored once in LaLiga and it is clear that the 23-year-old star suffered in what has been a tough season for Los Blancos.

Madrid have sacked two head coaches in 2018/19 which saw them suffering humiliating defeats in all three competitions. Los Blancos failed to win against Barcelona even once this campaign and were knocked out from the UEFA Champions League by Ajax in the Round of 16 stages.

Florentino Perez re-appointed Zinedine Zidane, who won everything there is to win except the Copa del Rey in his first stint at the Santiago Bernabeu before he resigned last summer.

Madrid are currently third in the LaLiga table with 65 points in 34 games, 15 points behind leaders Barcelona.

Since Zidane took charge, Asensio has started in five matches and despite his poor form, the Spanish winger continues to be a starter for Spain under Luis Enrique.

The heart of the matter

There were huge offers for Asensio last season from EPL clubs as he was linked with a move away from Real Madrid but his agent revealed that Asensio will stay at Los Blancos.

In an interview with ESPN, Gaggioli said:

"Marco is thinking about next season and winning again with Real Madrid." 
"Last year Real Madrid rejected offers of 180 million euros for him. Marco says that he is very happy at the club. He just want to succeed there."

What's next?

With nothing much left to play for in the current campaign, Real Madrid hierarchy are looking ahead and planning for the upcoming season.

Los Blancos will face Rayo Vallecano away before they host Villareal at Santiago Bernabeu in the upcoming weeks in LaLiga.

