Real Madrid News: Club legend on the verge of becoming Castilla coach

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
21   //    11 Apr 2019, 20:32 IST

Raul Gonzalez is the most capped player in the history of Real Madrid.
Raul Gonzalez is the most capped player in the history of Real Madrid.

What's the story?

Former Real Madrid striker and club legend Raul Gonzalez is one step closer to being named as the coach of Real Madrid's reserve team Castilla next season, according to reports from Marca.

In case you didn't know...

Raul Gonzalez is regarded as one of the greatest ever players to play for Real Madrid and Spain. The striker spent 15 seasons with the club, winning almost every trophy available, before leaving to Schalke in 2010.

The striker is the second highest goal scorer in the club's history with 323 goals from 741 appearances. He is also the second highest appearance maker in the La Liga and the most capped outfield player in the league with 550 appearances.


Heart of the matter

Real Madrid Castilla's coach Jose Manuel Diaz is expected to step down from his post at the end of the season, as he considers himself more as a team director rather than a shrewd tactician.

The Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez is one of the front runners to fill the role after Jose Manuel Diaz led the U19 team of the Los Blancos to the title.

The Spaniard is expected to take the reins of the reserve team after getting his UEFA Pro Licence in May.

Raul's connection with the club, and his connection with the youngsters, are some of the reasons that have convinced the Real Madrid board to give the job to the legendary figure. The Spanish legend is regarded as someone who represents the club's value and a good role model for the upcoming Real Madrid players.

What's next?

Real Madrid Castilla will face Guijelo on Sunday with the Los Blancos reserve side just three points behind Segunda Division B Group 1 leader Fuenlabrada.


