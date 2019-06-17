×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid News: Dani Ceballos lashes out at Zinedine Zidane

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
News
129   //    17 Jun 2019, 15:08 IST

Zinedine Zidane is planning to offload a host of players in the summer.
Zinedine Zidane is planning to offload a host of players in the summer.

What's the story?

It has been claimed that Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos told Zinedine Zidane that he didn't want to work with the Frenchman either after being notified by the 46-year-old that he isn't in his plans for next season.

In case you didn't know...

After a great 2016-17 campaign with Real Betis, Ceballos attracted the interest of Real Madrid, who signed him in the summer of 2017 during Zidane's first stint as Los Blancos boss. However, the Spaniard struggled for game time under the French coach.

After Zidane's resignation last summer, Ceballos enjoyed an extended run in the team under former Real Madrid managers Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari. However, the 22-year-old sparingly featured for Real Madrid since Zidane's return to the Bernabeu in March, with Ceblallos managing just three appearances under the Frenchman.

The heart of the matter

It is believed that after learning from Zidane that he was not in the Frenchman's plans for next season, Ceballos lashed out at the manager by saying,

"No problem, boss - I didn't want to carry on working with you, either."

With the likes of Rodrygo Goes, Eder Militao, Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard joining the club this summer, Real Madrid are now working to offload several unwanted players to stay within the Financial Fair Play regulations as it seems their summer spending spree is far from over. Los Blancos have been heavily linked with making a move for Manchester United's Paul Pogba, with Tottenham's Christian Eriksen also being on their radar.

What's next?

As per reports, Real Madrid have a three-week window to get rid of the unwanted players at the Bernabeu before starting their pre-season training in Valdebabas. And it's safe to say that Los Blancos will be looking to offload Ceballos among other players this summer.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Real Betis Football Daniel Ceballos Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga News
Advertisement
Real Madrid 0-2 Real Betis: 3 flops who cost Zinedine Zidane the game
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid set to battle AC Milan for €50M rated midfielder after signing Porto's Militao
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid News: "I didn't want to carry on working with you, either," Dani Ceballos tells Zidane
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid news: Rant against Zinedine Zidane could come back to haunt Los Blancos star
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Rumours: 3 Real Madrid players forced towards exit by Zinedine Zidane
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Zinedine Zidane tells three stars that they are not needed
RELATED STORY
Zinedine Zidane wants three top Real Madrid players sold in the summer, David de Gea will stay at Manchester United on one condition and more: Transfer Roundup, 23 April 2019
RELATED STORY
5 signings Barcelona want you to forget about
RELATED STORY
Zidane wants 2 sold and 5 signed at Real Madrid, Barcelona beat Liverpool to sign €70M star and more LaLiga news: 12 March 2019
RELATED STORY
3 players Real Madrid can sell to make way for new signings this summer after Zinedine Zidane's arrival
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us