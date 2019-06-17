Real Madrid News: Dani Ceballos lashes out at Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane is planning to offload a host of players in the summer.

What's the story?

It has been claimed that Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos told Zinedine Zidane that he didn't want to work with the Frenchman either after being notified by the 46-year-old that he isn't in his plans for next season.

In case you didn't know...

After a great 2016-17 campaign with Real Betis, Ceballos attracted the interest of Real Madrid, who signed him in the summer of 2017 during Zidane's first stint as Los Blancos boss. However, the Spaniard struggled for game time under the French coach.

After Zidane's resignation last summer, Ceballos enjoyed an extended run in the team under former Real Madrid managers Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari. However, the 22-year-old sparingly featured for Real Madrid since Zidane's return to the Bernabeu in March, with Ceblallos managing just three appearances under the Frenchman.

The heart of the matter

It is believed that after learning from Zidane that he was not in the Frenchman's plans for next season, Ceballos lashed out at the manager by saying,

"No problem, boss - I didn't want to carry on working with you, either."

With the likes of Rodrygo Goes, Eder Militao, Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard joining the club this summer, Real Madrid are now working to offload several unwanted players to stay within the Financial Fair Play regulations as it seems their summer spending spree is far from over. Los Blancos have been heavily linked with making a move for Manchester United's Paul Pogba, with Tottenham's Christian Eriksen also being on their radar.

What's next?

As per reports, Real Madrid have a three-week window to get rid of the unwanted players at the Bernabeu before starting their pre-season training in Valdebabas. And it's safe to say that Los Blancos will be looking to offload Ceballos among other players this summer.