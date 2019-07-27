Real Madrid News: Eden Hazard close to Lionel Messi's level and a candidate for Ballon d'Or, says Samuel Eto'o

Eden Hazard and Lionel Messi enjoyed a great campaign with their respective clubs last season

What's the story?

Former Barcelona star Samuel Eto'o has heaped praised Real Madrid's €100 million signing Eden Hazard and believes that the Belgian captain is now almost at the same level as that of Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi.

He also stated that Hazard makes a strong case for lifting the Ballon d'Or this year.

In case you didn't know...

Hazard was unveiled as the face of EA Sports' FIFA 20 alongside Liverpool star and PFA Players' Player of the Year Virgil van Dijk yesterday.

The duo replace Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo as the popular game's cover stars, after the former Real Madrid enjoyed a monopoly on the covers for the 2017 and 2018 editions.

Real Madrid were thrashed by local rivals Atletico Madrid in the International Champions Cup fixture 7-3, meaning they've now lost two of their three pre-season fixtures.

The heart of the matter...

Speaking to El Partidazo of COPE Eto'o said now that Hazard finally get the recognition he deserves, now that he has signed for a big club like Real Madrid.

Having shared the dressing room with the diminutive forward during his stint with Chelsea and also having played with Messi at Barcelona, the striker drew comparisons between the two players and claimed that the former is now very near to the latter's level and even compared him with Brazil great Ronaldo. He said: [H/T Marca]

"He is close to the level of Messi. I always say that he[Messi] is the best player of all time, with Ronaldo Luiz Nazario, but Hazard is not far away."

He also claimed that being with Los Blancos, he will now be counted among the favourites for the coveted Ballon d'Or award. He continued:

"Hazard has to win the Ballon d'Or."

"He hasn't been valued enough but now he's at one of the best teams in the world all eyes will be on him."

What's next?

Hazard is yet to be given a permanent jersey number at his new club. It remains to be seen whether he gets his hands on Cristiano Ronaldo's old No.7 Jersey before the Spanish LaLiga begins.