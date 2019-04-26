Real Madrid news: Fans call for Florentino Perez's resignation in Getafe draw

Florentino Perez

What's the story?

Real Madrid fans have once again vocalised their discontentment with club president Florentino Perez by unfurling banners that demanded his sacking in Los Blancos' game against Getafe on Thursday.

In case you didn't know

Real Madrid continued their dismal form as they dropped points for the third time in seven games under Zinedine Zidane after being held to a goalless draw by Getafe last night.

The draw leaves the Madrid giants 15 points behind arch-rivals and La Liga leaders Barcelona, and six points adrift of second-placed Atletico Madrid.

Los Blancos have been through a roller-coaster of a season, having sacked two managers following dismal results that led to their elimination from the Champions league and the Copa del Rey.

With little to play for in the league, Zidane is looking to avoid dropping points any further and plans on commanding a massive reshuffle in the squad this summer.

The heart of the matter

Signs of discontentment was rife in the stadium as banners calling for the resignation of Perez were unfurled during the game against Getafe.

According to AS, the banner, held by a section of the away fans, read, "Florentino vete ya" which translates to "Florentino, go now".

A banner with the message "Florentino culpable" ("Florentino, you're to blame") was also displayed during Real Madrid's 1-1 draw against Leganes last week.

Perez has been largely blamed for the core problems at the club, mostly for selling their all-time top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo to Serie A giants Juventus last summer.

As Los Blancos go on to finish a season without a major title since 2014/15, fans are understandably channeling their anger and demanding a reshuffle at the very top of the hierarchy.

What's next?

Zidane's men are next scheduled to lock horns with Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Sunday night.