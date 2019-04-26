×
Real Madrid news: Fans call for Florentino Perez's resignation in Getafe draw

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
202   //    26 Apr 2019, 09:32 IST

Florentino Perez
Florentino Perez

What's the story?

Real Madrid fans have once again vocalised their discontentment with club president Florentino Perez by unfurling banners that demanded his sacking in Los Blancos' game against Getafe on Thursday.

In case you didn't know

Real Madrid continued their dismal form as they dropped points for the third time in seven games under Zinedine Zidane after being held to a goalless draw by Getafe last night.

The draw leaves the Madrid giants 15 points behind arch-rivals and La Liga leaders Barcelona, and six points adrift of second-placed Atletico Madrid.

Los Blancos have been through a roller-coaster of a season, having sacked two managers following dismal results that led to their elimination from the Champions league and the Copa del Rey.

With little to play for in the league, Zidane is looking to avoid dropping points any further and plans on commanding a massive reshuffle in the squad this summer. 

The heart of the matter

Signs of discontentment was rife in the stadium as banners calling for the resignation of Perez were unfurled during the game against Getafe.

According to AS, the banner, held by a section of the away fans, read, "Florentino vete ya" which translates to "Florentino, go now".

A banner with the message "Florentino culpable" ("Florentino, you're to blame") was also displayed during Real Madrid's 1-1 draw against Leganes last week.

Perez has been largely blamed for the core problems at the club, mostly for selling their all-time top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo to Serie A giants Juventus last summer.

As Los Blancos go on to finish a season without a major title since 2014/15, fans are understandably channeling their anger and demanding a reshuffle at the very top of the hierarchy.

What's next?

Zidane's men are next scheduled to lock horns with Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Sunday night.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Cristiano Ronaldo Florentino Perez
Real Madrid news: Fans call for the resignation of Florentino Perez
Real Madrid news: Starlet set to return to action against Getafe
Barcelona to complete 3 signings in 24 hours, Real Madrid to bid €80M for defender, and more La Liga news: 6th January 2019
Real Madrid news: La Liga is important next season, says Zidane
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Real Madrid star leapfrogs CR7 in race for the European Golden Shoe
Twitter reacts as Florentino Perez asks Zinedine Zidane to return to Real Madrid after Champions League elimination
Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos Starlet on Ajax's radar for the summer
Getafe vs Real Madrid Preview & Prediction: La Liga Match Preview
'Florentino Perez thought Cristiano Ronaldo was overrated,' states former Real Madrid President
3 Managers that can replace Santiago Solari at Real Madrid
