Real Madrid News: Ferland Mendy could be the next Roberto Carlos or Marcelo says former Real Madrid player Karembeu

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
141   //    19 Jul 2019, 07:27 IST

Ferland Mendy joined Los Blancos this season
Ferland Mendy joined Los Blancos this season

What's the story?

Former Real Madrid midfielder, Christian Karembeu, believes that Real Madrid's new signing Ferland Mendy could be the side's next Roberto Carlos or Marcelo.

In case you didn't know...

Christian Karembeu, who currently works as a strategic advisor of Olympiacos, played for the Los Blancos between 1997 and 2000. The former French international made 82 appearances for Real Madrid and won the UEFA Champions League twice.

Ferland Mendy has joined Los Blancos this season from Lyon for a reported transfer fee of €53 million including add ons. The 24-year-old signed for Lyon in 2017 from Le Havre. In the two years with Lyon, he made 79 appearances and scored three goals for them.

The heart of the matter

As reported by Spanish daily Diario AS, Karembeu spoke in an interview regarding new signing, Ferland Mendy.

The 48-year-old believes that the Frenchman could be the next Roberto Carlos or Marcelo for Real Madrid. He explained,

"I think Real Madrid's signing of Ferland Mendy is a good opportunity for both, and for Zinédine Zidane's new project. "
"He can also play on the right side and could turn out to be the next Roberto Carlos or Marcelo."

Marcelo, who is still in the team, failed to impress last season. He made just 23 La Liga appearances for Real Madrid and was even omitted from Brazil's Copa America squad.

Meanwhile, Mendy joins the likes of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic as new signings for the Spanish side and they will be hoping to make an impact in the upcoming season.

What's next?

Real Madrid are currently preparing for their International Champions Cup fixtures against Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid. Thereafter, they will face Tottenham in the semi-final of the Audi Cup.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Roberto Carlos Ferland Mendy Zinedine Zidane Santiago Bernabeu Stadium
