Real Madrid News: Florentino Perez explains why he is envious of Liverpool

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
407   //    28 May 2019, 17:39 IST
Real Madrid Press Conference
Real Madrid Press Conference

What's the story?

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has admitted that he is jealous of the atmosphere at Anfield and the Liverpool fans. The Madrid players have endured the whistles and boos of the fans at the Santiago Bernabeu in the past few years, which is why Perez envies the mentality of Kopites.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid endured an abysmal season considering their sky-high standards. They finished third in LaLiga, 19 points behind winners Barcelona. The Spanish giants were handed premature humiliating exits from both the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

As a result of their poor performances, Los Blancos saw two of their coaches getting sacked in the past season. Moreover, they failed to beat hated rivals Barcelona in the four times they have faced each other in 2018/19. Zinedine Zidane is currently the manager, and Los Blancos' hierarchy is reportedly planning to bring in some reinforcements in the summer window.

The negative response from the Santiago Bernabeu crowd is nothing new. Back in 2017, even Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about the whistles from the Los Blancos fans.

The heart of the matter

The Madrid president insisted that Cristiano was right, and that he is jealous of Liverpool fans who find a way to motivate their players even after defeat.

In an recent interview, Perez said:

"Cristiano once said: 'Why do they whistle?'. We can't whistle. The players belong to us, there has to be a complicity with them.
"They're great professionals and they don't deserve it. I can't side with that part of the fan-base that boos it's own players."
"People were applauding at Anfield when we beat them 0-3. I envy that kind of atmosphere and that which we have the best. There are journalists who only go to Madrid in the satisfaction of seeing us lose."
"I ask some of our fans not to give us lessons in Real Madrid , not to tell us who we have to sign or who we shouldn't."

What's next?

Real Madrid will play their friendlies in July.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football Cristiano Ronaldo Florentino Perez La Liga News La Liga Teams
