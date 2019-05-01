×
Real Madrid News: Former Los Blancos skipper Iker Casillas suffers a heart attack

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
News
76   //    01 May 2019, 20:53 IST

FC Porto v Newcastle - Pre-Season Friendly
FC Porto v Newcastle - Pre-Season Friendly

What's the story?

Former Real Madrid star and FC Porto goalkeeper, Iker Casillas has suffered a heart attack and has been hospitalised on Wednesday, 1st May.

In case you didn't know..

Coming through the ranks of Spanish giants Real Madrid, the 37-year-old shot-stopper started his career in first-tier football with Real Madrid's 1999-2000 Champions League winning side.

Having spent 17 years at the Spanish capital, the Spaniard joined Portuguese outfit, FC Porto in 2015.

Having dominated the ranks of goalkeepers in European football, Casillas won numerous collective as well as individual titles with the Los Blancos. The former Real Madrid skipper has won five La Liga and three Champions League titles with Real Madrid. Apart from that, Casillas led the Spanish national team in their maiden World Cup triumph in South Africa in 2010.

Following a spectacular career at the Bernabeu, the Spaniard joined FC Porto after his contract expired in 2015.

The heart of the matter

According to the reports from Portugal, the 2010 World Cup winner has been taken to the hospital following a heart attack earlier today. Thankfully, the Real Madrid legend is believed to be in a stable condition.

TVI journalist Joao Oliviera broke the heart-rending news on Twitter. Casillas is said to have minor surgery in at CUF hospital in Porto.

Casillas recently signed a new contract with the Portuguese giants which will keep him at the club until he's 40 years old. Speaking on which, the Spanish goalkeeper said,

"Today is a very special day. I feel at home at this club. I want to stay here until I finish my career as a footballer."
"When I got here, many would think it would be to play a year or two and finish. I only have words of appreciation to this club. Not only to the club but to the city itself."

What's next?

The former Real Madrid skipper is said to be out of danger now. However, he won't be able to play again this season.






