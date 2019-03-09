Real Madrid News: Former Manchester United star believes Jose Mourinho should replace Solari

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 589 // 09 Mar 2019, 10:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid CF v RCD Mallorca - Liga BBVA

What's the story?

Former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov believes that Jose Mourinho is the man who should replace Santiago Solari at Real Madrid despite the fact that he did not leave the Bernabeu on good terms.

In case you didn't know...

When Los Blancos squandered their challenge on three fronts - the Champions League, La Liga and the Copa del Rey - in the span of a week, everyone knew that Santiago Solari's time at the Santiago Bernabeu was soon coming to an end.

The Argentine has made no significant improvements to the team since taking the reins from a sacked Julen Lopetegui last year. The absence of an efficient finisher in front of goal, owing to Cristiano Ronaldo's departure, made it even more difficult for the manager to make a smooth transition.

Since Real Madrid's humiliating elimination from the Champions League on Tuesday, different names have been linked as potential replacements for Solari. Zinedine Zidane and Mourinho, two of the club's former bosses, have been the more prominent names associated with a return.

The heart of the matter

Berbatov has opined that Mourinho is the man that the Real Madrid dressing room needs right now, stating that despite his shaky departure in 2013, he is a winner.

Writing for Betfair (via Marca), the former United man said, "Mourinho looks like the front runner to replace [Santiago Solari] and it will be good to see him back on the touchline."

"There is something clearly wrong at Real Madrid. They still have a good squad on paper, but for whatever reason it's just not happening."

"Can a team get fed up of winning? After three Champions League successes it might be that the players have lost a bit of motivation."

"I know Mourinho left under a bit of a cloud, but he'll have the respect of the dressing room and will go and shake things up."

Advertisement

"He knows how to win, and that is an absolute must at Real Madrid."

What's next?

The next game on Real Madrid's calendar is a LaLiga clash against Valladolid on Sunday night.

As for who the next Madrid boss will be, at the moment it seems to be a toss-up between Zidane and Mourinho.

Advertisement