Real Madrid news: Former Real striker Predrag Mijatovic believes Gareth Bale prioritizes Wales and golf above Los Blancos

Former Real Madrid striker Predrag Mijatovic has expressed his view on the Gareth Bale situation at Real Madrid. Mijatovic doesn't seem inclined to give Bale the benefit of the doubt, and has questioned his commitment to the club.

The Bale situation at Real Madrid was one of the most talked-about topics during the summer transfer window. The Wales international almost joined Chinese Super League for a world-record wage, but Los Blancos pulled the plug at the 11th hour after an ACL injury to Marco Asensio left them a man short in the attacking department.

Bale had made a wonderful start to the current campaign, scoring three goals in seven appearances, before once again succumbing to injury.

Mijatovic spent three seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu and scored the goal against Juventus that ended Real Madrid's 32-year-old wait for the UEFA Champions League in 1998.

During an interview with a Spanish radio show, he minced no words in slamming Bale.

"The first thing he thinks about is Wales, then golf and after that, Real Madrid. I haven't spoken to him but that's how he comes across. You never know whether you will be able to count on him - if he is motivated or not or if he's injured... but we'll see how he improves once the international break approaches," Mijatovic said.

"I'd rather have a player who is happy than one who's unhappy and not know what to do with them. Looking at the figures, I think Bale has been a profitable signing. If a player who is on the kind of salary he is on isn't motivated, it's better to let them leave on a free and save on their wages," he added.

Bale will be hoping to get himself fit as Real Madrid enter a busy November schedule. However, the murmurs about his commitment to the club are likely to continue, unless something changes visibly in his approach.