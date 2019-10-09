Real Madrid News: Gareth Bale desperate to leave Los Blancos, claims Guillem Balague

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST News 20 // 09 Oct 2019, 13:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Gareth Bale almost joined the Chinese Super League during the summer transfer window.

What's the story

Spanish football pundit and journalist Guillem Balague believes that Gareth Bale is fed up with Real Madrid and wants to leave the club.

The Welsh forward was once again left out of the squad after turning up late during Los Blancos' Champions League fixture against Club Brugge last week.

In case you didn't know...

Bale was reportedly on the verge of joining Chinese Super League Jiangsu Suning on a three-year contract in the summer before Real Madrid cancelled the deal, following an injury to Marco Asensio.

The Welsh forward was involved in a bitter spat with manager Zinedine Zidane all summer, with the French icon on more than one occasion wanting to let go of the former Tottenham Hotspur man.

The heart of the matter

Spanish journalist Balgue believes that Bale's time is up at Real Madrid as he is desperate to leave the Spanish giants.

Balgue was speaking about Bale's situation during a BBC Radio 5 Live program,

"Gareth Bale is fed up. He can do this no longer. At a time when he began to stand out, knowing that as he plays matches his fitness would be sharpened, he suddenly had to watch the game against Bruges in the stands. Nobody knows why.

"He is angry, confused. When Zidane returned to the club, he decided he did not want Bale, without anyone having offered a clear reasoning.

"Bale was told that Zidane, with whom he has a professional relationship, had made an unequivocal decision and was preparing for his departure.

Advertisement

"His agent, Jonathan Barnett, set out to find him alternative options, but Bale preferred - ahead of any other possibility - to remain at the club.

"What the Welshman does not quite understand is why the doors were opened, and then they did not let him go.

"Leaving him out of the game against Bruges is difficult to understand, and has been the last straw.

"For the first time since he arrived at Real Madrid in the summer of 2013, the Welshman wants to leave. He feels that it is not fair what is being done with him."

What's next

Bale, who returned to Real Madrid's starting line-up during their 4-2 win against Granada last weekend, will now be turning his attention to his national side, with Wales facing Slovakia and Croatia in the UEFA Euro qualifiers during the ongoing international break.