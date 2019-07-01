Real Madrid News: 'He knows how to do everything' - Makelele believes Paul Pogba can be successful at Madrid

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

What is the story?

Former Real Madrid star Claude Makelele believes Paul Pogba can be successful with Los Blancos, stating that the Manchester United star knows how to do everything on the pitch

In case you didn't know...

Pogba has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford for a while now, and European heavyweights like Real Madrid and Juventus are reportedly interested in the midfielder. The French midfielder was on the receiving end of criticism after Manchester United endured a terrible season.

Due to their inconsistent performances in the recently concluded campaign, the Red Devils failed to secure a place in the Champions League. They finished sixth in the Premier League and ended the season without winning any major silverware.

Pogba endured a roller-coaster of a season. The 25-year-old was United's highest goal scorer and highest assists provider, racking up 15 goals an nine assists across all competitions. Despite his performance, he was criticized due to his attitude and inconsistency in the big games.

Meanwhile, Pogba added spark to the reports by claiming that he wants 'a new challenge'. few weeks ago.

The heart of the matter

Makelele insists that Pogba is the type of player Zinedine Zidane values and given the chance, the United star will be successful at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking in an interview, Makelele said:

"Of course. Zidane values these type of players. He knows how to do everything and that is difficult. His potential is impressive, but it will be difficult for Manchester United to let him leave because he is a symbol."

On whether Pogba can succeed at Madrid or not, Makelele replied:

"For sure. He has character, personality, game... many things. And that's always good for a team like Real Madrid."

Makelele also believes Los Blancos president Florentino Perez can land the player.

"Florentino can get what he wants. He has achieved many things for the club, for the country and for world football. He is a key person in the history of Real Madrid."

What's next?

After signing a number of players, Real Madrid are looking for a midfielder. If reports are to be believed, names of Pogba, Donny Van De Beek and Christian Eriksen are on their wishlist.