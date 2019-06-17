Real Madrid News: "I didn't want to carry on working with you, either," Dani Ceballos tells Zidane

Samyak Tripathi FOLLOW ANALYST News 267 // 17 Jun 2019, 13:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid CF v SD Huesca - La Liga

What’s the story?

After being told by Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane that he is not in his future plans, Dani Ceballos has reportedly issued a blunt reply to the Frenchman.

In case you didn’t know…

Real Madrid signed Ceballos from Real Betis in 2017 as they successfully lured the Spaniard to the Bernabeu, despite stiff competition from FC Barcelona.

The Spain Under-21 international, who had already been a fringe figure during Zidane's first spell in charge of Real Madrid, made just three appearances for the Spanish giants, following the Frenchman's return to the Bernabeu in March earlier this year.

The midfielder, who got more minutes under former Real Madrid managers Julen Lopetgeui and Santiago Solari, was overlooked by Zidane since his return.

Speaking to the UEFA's official site, ahead of the European Under-21 Championship on Saturday, Ceballos spoke openly of his frustration at not having played as much as he may have liked.

"I started well under [Julen] Lopetegui, but once he was fired, I, unfortunately, became secondary.

"I’m not going to say what was said regarding my talk with Zidane but what I can say is that he was clear with me and once the Euro U21 is over, I will decide my future.

"My aim is to play wherever I go and prove that I can compete in any team in Europe. I hope to succeed because nothing is going to defeat me."

The heart of the matter

According to reports coming out of Spain, Zidane has let Ceballos known that he is not in the Frenchman's plans for next season. In response, the Spaniard told Zidane,

Advertisement

"No problem, boss - I didn't want to carry on working with you, either."

Ceballos, whose prese contract with Real Madrid runs until 2023, made 34 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish giants last season, scoring thrice and providing two assists.

What's next?

With Real Madrid being linked with Paul Pogba and Christian Eriksen, the departure of Ceballos looks imminent.