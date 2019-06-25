Real Madrid News: 'I think there are some people inside the club who decide a lot and I can't do anything'- Los Blancos star on his future

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 553 // 25 Jun 2019, 12:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

James Rodriguez

What's the story?

Real Madrid star James Rodriquez has claimed that the decision regarding his future is in the hands of the club and he cannot do anything about it.

In case you didn't know...

James Rodriguez has returned to Santiago Bernabeu after spending the past two seasons on loan at Bayern Munich. With just 7 goals and 6 assists in all competitions, the Colombian playmaker failed to impress new Bayern boss Niko Kovac in the recently concluded season.

As a result of his unconvincing displays, the Bundesliga champions decided not to sign him after his loan spell. The 27-year-old, who won the Golden Boot in the 2014 FIFA World Cup, has failed to make an impact in the last few years for both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

After impressing under the tutelage of Carlo Ancelotti in 2014/15 season, James failed to impress the then new Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane. He struggled to make into the starting line-up of Los Blancos squad at a consistent basis and was clearly frustrated with the lack of playing time in the Spanish capital.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid has already spent huge as a part of their summer overhaul and they would like to cash in on a player like James in the summer transfer window. The Colombian, who enjoyed exceptional campaign under Ancelotti, has been heavily linked with a move to Napoli. But the player claims the decision regarding his future is in the hands of Los Blancos hierarchy.

Speaking in a recent interview, James said:

"Right now I am thinking about the Copa America and I don't know where I'll be going. The decision depends on the club."

"I think there are some people inside the club who decide a lot and I can't do anything."

He also admitted that he is yet to speak with Zidane about his future.

Advertisement

"I have not spoken with Zidane,"

What's next?

James has been pivotal for Colombia in the ongoing Copa America campaign and he is set to feature when Colombia takes on Chile in the quarter-finals.

It is likely that Los Blancos decides to let go of their star to raise funds for more signings.