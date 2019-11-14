Real Madrid news: I was criticized because I am one of the best in the world, claims Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid v Galatasaray: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois believes that he faces criticism because he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world at the moment. The 27-year-old was speaking to the media after arriving in Tubize ahead of his national side's UEFA Euro Qualifiers against Russia.

Courtois arrived in Real Madrid last season from Chelsea after winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup Golden Glove. The Belgian though came under severe criticism last year following some very poor performances.

This season Courtois has got back his confidence and has been in fine form for the Los Blancos. The 27-year-old has kept clean sheets in his last five matches.

After a shaky start to the season, Courtois is finally showing the world why Real Madrid bought the Belgian from Chelsea. The 27-year-old spoke to the media about how he reacted to criticism, his confidence now and how he got the manager's backing despite some poor performances.

I do not doubt my qualities. I am one of the best goalkeepers in the world and that is why they sometimes criticize me. I have been calm because against Celta, against Sevilla or against Atlético I made good stops. The same in other games. I'm showing a good level, it's a good start to the season and I have to continue like this.

I don't read the press, I just pay attention to what my coaches and my teammates tell me. If they haven't been goalkeepers, they don't know how everything really works.

Zidane told me to continue, to stay focused. He has always maintained confidence in me

Courtois will be seen in action with Belgium as Roberto Martinez's men look to cement their first place in the group with a victory over Russia.

