Real Madrid news: Isco could leave Madrid with Premier League clubs circling and more - November 12, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
News
951   //    12 Nov 2018, 23:14 IST

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid news roundup! Here are the best stories surrounding the greatest club of the 20th century!

#1 Conte gives update

When Julen Lopetegui was sacked by the Galacticos, the rumours of Antonio Conte taking up the job at the Santiago Bernabeu just intensified. At one point, it felt like the Italian would be the only one to take over.

However, in the end, the Merengues settled with Santiago Solari. And now, Conte himself spoke about his near future. When asked about a potential move to Real Madrid, he stated that he prefers to join a new club in June – but also added that he could take over a new team in 203 months’ time if the desire arises.

Due to the kind of coach I am, I preferred and still prefer to wait until June to find a new job,’ Conte is quoted as saying.

‘But then you never know; maybe in two or three months the desire to coach will return again and I’ll make a lie of what I just said.”

When asked about where he sees himself next, he joked about being in his home but then added that he is watching games with keen interest and is studying.

‘Where do I see myself? Well, right now I’m at home [laughs]. I’m studying, watching games and the work of my colleagues.”

#2 Solari gets the job permanently

After four wins in four games, while scoring 15 goals and only conceding twice, Santiago Solari has had the best start as the manager of Madrid in their illustrious history.

As a result, the Argentine has been handed the job on a permanent basis, according to Marca. The rules of La Liga state that a caretaker manager can only coach the team for two weeks, so it might have accelerated the process of hiring Solari on a permanent basis.

#3 Isco could leave

With the departure of Lopetegui, who was an advocate of Isco, the midfielder has lost his prominence with the team. He hasn’t gotten many chances under Solari with the Argentine preferring to keep him on the bench.

As a result, according to Don Balon, Isco 'can’t take it anymore' and has informed Florentino Perez of his frustration. As it turns out, if his situation doesn’t improve, he will pack his bags and leave the club with Premier League clubs knocking at his door.

La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Isco Real Madrid Transfer News
Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
