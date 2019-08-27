Real Madrid News: It is 'impossible' for Eden Hazard to reach Cristiano Ronaldo's level, says former Los Blancos forward

Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United and Eden Hazard at Chelsea

Former Real Madrid forward, Predrag Mijatovic, has claimed that it is "impossible" for Eden Hazard to achieve the same levels of performance and success as Cristiano Ronaldo did at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ronaldo ended his nine-year stint at Real Madrid as a club legend before moving to Serie A powerhouse, Juventus, last summer.

The 34-year-old boasts of being Los Blancos' all-time top scorer, having netted 451 goals in 438 matches for the club. He also won four Golden Boots and three Pichichi trophies for his goal-scoring exploits during his time in the Spanish capital.

The Portugal international helped the Madrid outfit to four Champions League trophies, two LaLiga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies, three Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, and two Supercopa de Espana trophies.

Real Madrid understandably suffered in their first season without Ronaldo, crashing out of the Champions League and Copa del Rey as well as finishing a staggering 19 points from arch-rivals and eventual winners, Barcelona, in La Liga.

In preparation for the new season, the club re-appointed Zinedine Zidane, who left them in the same summer as Ronaldo, and bought a series of big players including Hazard.

Mijatovic has stated that while Hazard is one of the best players in the world, it will be impossible for him to replicate the same performances as Ronaldo.

Speaking to Goal, he said, "Hazard is a very good player, for sure. He is one of the best players in Europe. But, in my opinion, we can’t expect him to do what Cristiano Ronaldo did. In my opinion, it's impossible - there is no player who can play like Ronaldo.

"The pressure at Madrid is different to the pressure at Chelsea and you need some time to handle that."

Mijatovic also gave his thoughts on Real Madrid's new season saying, "It’s still a big team, with big players. The new players who came in, they have to adapt - that's normal at such a big club."

"This season probably won't be easy - it’s never easy at Madrid with the pressure. But I’m very optimistic that they'll compete for titles, this won't change."

Real Madrid began their new campaign favourably and will hope to continue their winning ways when they face Villarreal in La Liga on Sunday.