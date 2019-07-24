Real Madrid News: Injury worry for Real Madrid as Marco Asensio stretchered off against Arsenal

Real Madrid CF v RCD Espanyol - La Liga

What’s the story?

Marco Asensio was having a good game against Arsenal as he scored Real Madrid's equalizer against Arsenal, but had to be stretchered off the field after suffering a horrific knee injury.

The Spaniard fell onto the ground after a tussle with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang around the hour mark. Asensio looked distraught as he left the pitch in tears, and Zinedine Zidane admitted the injury looks worrisome.

In case you didn’t know...

Asensio looked like he could be the one who would lead the attack from the right flank, with the departure of Gareth Bale looking likely and Rodrygo being registered as a Castilla player. His injury might be bad news for the player as well as the club.

The heart of the matter

Marco Asensio was showing glimpses of his usual self as he scored Real's second goal after combining with Marcelo before smashing the ball into the roof of the net.

But shortly after scoring, in a bid to stop Gabon international Aubameyang from advancing, he suffered a horrific injury which could see him on the sidelines for quite a significant period. Asensio was seen banging the turf in frustration after going down before covering his face to hide his emotions as he was stretchered off the pitch by the medical staff.

Zidane in his post-match conference admitted that it looks serious, as he said:

"It's worrisome."

"Hopefully not, but he's gone directly to the hospital to test. It looks bad."

"It's the bad thing of the day for us. because we lose a player and we are a little touched, yes.”

Real Madrid's medical staff are yet to reveal the full extent of Asensio’s injury, but a number of reports in Spain have confirmed that initial scans showed a ruptured ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) in his left knee - meaning that the ex-Mallorca youngster could be out for majority of the season.

What's next?

If the suggested reports are correct then it would a cause of worry for the Spanish giants as their currently short of options for the right wing, with Gareth Bale set to leave and Brahim Diaz also sidelined with injury.

Los Blancos continue their preparations for the new season, as they face city rivals Atletico Madrid in the International Champions Cup on Friday.