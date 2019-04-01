×
Real Madrid news: Karim Benzema continues insane record which neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo have in their career

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
372   //    01 Apr 2019, 09:11 IST
Real Madrid CF v SD Huesca - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v SD Huesca - La Liga

What's the story?

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema made history with his goalscoring in the LaLiga. Last season, he had already scored against all 33 clubs in the competition and with Huesca promoted this season, Benzema had the chance to continue his record.

After his winner against Huesca last night, Benzema now has scored against all the LaLiga opponents he faced in his stint with Los Blancos- a feat neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi achieved in their glittering careers.

In case you didn't know...

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo need no introduction. The Argentine and Portuguese talismen have dominated world football for more than the last 10 years and they are still going strong despite getting older.

It goes without saying that Messi is enjoying another historic campaign so far with 41 goals in all competitions so far. The 31-year-old has already netted 31 times in the LaLiga this season and remains miles above the rest in the race for Golden Boot.

While Messi is enjoying unprecedented domination in LaLiga, Cristiano Ronaldo has taken Serie A by storm since his arrival. He has scored 24 goals in all competitions for Juventus this campaign and remains a pivotal player in the Bianconeri's quest for Champions League.

Before moving to Italy, Ronaldo scored 450 goals in his nine-year stint with Los Blancos and became the greatest goalscorer of Real Madrid in the process.

Despite things going downhill for Real Madrid since Ronaldo's departure, Benzema has proven himself to be an asset and scored 22 goals in the current season so far.

The heart of the matter

The French forward came to Real Madrid's rescue last night as he snatched a late winner to grab a 3-2 win for Los Blancos. With this goal, Benzema has scored against every opponent he has faced in the LaLiga.

Benzema surpassed Hugo Sanchez by scoring against each and every one of the 34 teams he faced in the LaLiga since his arrival to the Spanish capital.

While Messi has scored again 37 of 40 teams he faced, Ronaldo scored against every opponent except Leganes.

What's next?

Real Madrid will face Valencia away before hosting Eibar at home in the upcoming LaLiga fixtures.

