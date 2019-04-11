Real Madrid News: Key defender returns to training

Club Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

What's the story?

Raphael Varane has resumed training with Real Madrid after recovering from the flu. The defender had earlier missed the club's training session on Tuesday.

In case you didn't know...

Varane had earlier missed a training session after falling ill, but his return serves as a great boost for the squad. This season, Varane has made 37 appearances in all competitions and played the full 90 minutes on a majority of occasions.

Aside from the return of Varane, Thibaut Courtois, who has been out of action since returning from international duty, is also expected to make his appearance soon. The goalkeeper suffered a knock while on international duty but participated in midweek training.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid have endured a pretty tough season, which has resulted in two managers receiving the sack. Now, Zinedine Zidane is back in charge of the team, but they are 13 points behind league-leaders, Barcelona. With just seven matches left in LaLiga, it looks like the title race is done and dusted.

However, Los Blancos may still be able to overtake Atletico Madrid who are in second place and sit just two points ahead of Madrid. Since Zidane's return, Real Madrid have won three out of four league games with their only defeat coming to Valencia away from home.

Now, with Varane re-joining the squad for training once again, it will ensure defensive stability at the back and aid their quest for a second-place finish. The club has conceded a whopping 37 goals thus far this season and the absence of key players like Varane has been one of the main reasons.

What's next?

Real Madrid will next face Leganes on Monday night and Varane is expected to be named in the starting eleven.

Advertisement