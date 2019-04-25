Real Madrid news: La Liga is important next season, says Zidane

Real Madrid CF v Athletic Club - La Liga

What's the news?

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has claimed that winning La Liga will be his side's main objective in the upcoming season.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid will be wanting to end their current campaign as quickly as possible. Los Blancos have endured a rough season since Zidane stepped down after the end of the 2017/18 campaign. After a string of poor performances which saw two coaches getting the sack in the span of nine months, Florentino Perez turned back to Zidane.

Real Madrid suffered a shock exit from the Champions League after their humiliating loss against Ajax in the Round of 16. The Spanish giants failed to win against their arch rivals Barcelona even once in the current campaign and crashed out from the Copa Del Rey semi-finals at the hands of the Catalan giants. Los Blancos are currently 16 points behind leaders Barcelona in La Liga, albeit having a game in hand.

Barcelona are on verge of winning the league title for the fourth time in five years, while Real Madrid have managed to win La Liga just twice in the last 10 years. Zidane guided the club to La Liga title back in the 2016/17 season during his first stint at the Bernabeu.

The heart of the matter

Zidane believes that things need to change and revealed that La Liga will be the priority for Real Madrid in the upcoming season.

In the press-conference yesterday, Zidane said:

"We have won 33 league titles. How many have Barcelona won? They've been doing well lately and you have to congratulate them and recognise this.

"But if we're talking about Madrid's figures, we have more league titles and I'm not saying this to defend myself, but because you've told me [Barcelona] are doing better in the league recently.

"We have to change this dynamic. I can tell you that we're going to try to start La Liga Santander in the best way possible next season. We have to make La Liga Santander our main objective next year."

What's next?

With little to play for this season, Real Madrid will next face Getafe in an away La Liga fixture tonight.