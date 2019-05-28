Real Madrid news: Los Blancos are Europe’s most valuable club, while Barcelona are out of top three

Real Madrid CF v Real Betis Balompie - La Liga

What's the story?

Real Madrid are the most valuable club in Europe as they have now overtaken Manchester United of England to reach the top of the chart.

Los Blancos have dethroned the Red Devils, who spent three years at the top. Meanwhile, Barcelona are now out of the top three after enjoying the podium in the recent past.

In case you didn’t know….

Real Madrid suffered one of their worst campaigns this term. The Spanish giants failed so miserably in every department that Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez had to bring back Zinedine Zidane just nine months after his resignation as Los Blancos manager.

However, the Frenchman couldn’t rescue the sinking ship as it was too little to late for the Galacticos. Real Madrid finished La Liga campaign in third place, enduring 12 defeats in the process.

However, despite tolerating such a horrible time, Real Madrid’s graph of brand value has only seen an upward push as the 13-time European champions won three successive Champions League crown in the last three years.

Meanwhile, in spite of being so dominant in Spain, Barcelona’s recent failures on the European stage has affected their brand value. Despite having Lionel Messi in their ranks, it is very much surprising how the brand value graph has only decreased for the Catalan giants with time.

The heart of the matter

According to the latest edition of Football Clubs' Valuation: The European Elite, as prepared by KPMG (via Marca), Real Madrid are now the kings of overall brand value in European football, worth €3,224 million.

Manchester United have degraded to the second spot with a brand value worth €3,207 million.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s arch-rivals Barcelona have fallen down to the fourth spot, with Bayern Munich of Germany claiming the third spot.

Apart from these clubs, the top ten list comprises of the remaining clubs of the top six of England, along with Juventus of Italy.

What’s Next?

With so much money in their kitty, it will be intriguing to see how Real Madrid spend in the summer transfer window.