Real Madrid News: Los Blancos doing everything in their power to convince Raphael Varane to stay

Raphael Varane has been subjected to heavy transfer speculation since it has been reported that he has been looking for a move away from the Spanish capital. It is believed, the Real Madrid defender is looking for a new challenge after spending 8 years with the La Liga giants.

Although the tensions are rising with clubs like Manchester United, Paris Saint Germain and Juventus monitoring the situation, Zidane and Madrid are doing everything in their hand to resolve the issue.

Raphael Varane has been at the Spanish club since 2011 and was scouted and persuaded by Zinedine Zidane himself back then. The Frenchman has won everything there is to win at the club level with Real Madrid and has been an instrumental player for them in their recent success.

The 26-year-old signed his last contract in 2017 that keeps him in Madrid till 2022 with a release clause of €500 million.

The French defender has also netted 12 goals in 268 games in all competitions during his eight years at the Bernabeu.

Earlier reports that surfaced in Spain and Paris claimed that apart from looking for a new challenge, the Frenchman was upset about not being felicitated at the Bernabeu after his World Cup heroics with France last summer.

Real Madrid are trying everything in their power to persuade Varane against leaving and reportedly want to offer the World Cup winner with a new contract that will raise his wages from €6 million to €9 million a year, making him one of the highest paid players in the squad.

Even Zidane told Marca “I don’t want a Madrid without Varane. He’s a young player, he’s been here for eight years, he’s doing fine. There are many things that come out [in the press]. He didn’t say anything to me. He’s at the best club in the world and he knows it, he’s won a lot of things.”

Zidane and Real Madrid will do everything they can to keep their star defender happy amid Manchester United, PSG and Juventus' interest or else they will have to look elsewhere to replace one of the best defenders in the world. Manchester United have already made inquiries about the Frenchman and would be in pole position if he does end up looking elsewhere.

Since Zidane has taken up the matter personally it looks like the matter will be resolved and Varane may end up staying.

