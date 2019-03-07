×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid news: Los Blancos make Jurgen Klopp their number one target

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Rumors
812   //    07 Mar 2019, 15:41 IST

Jurgen Klopp is currently among the best managers in the world
Jurgen Klopp is currently among the best managers in the world

What's the news?

According to reports, Real Madrid have identified Jurgen Klopp as their number one target to manage the team next season.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid are struggling this season and are currently 12 points behind their bitter rivals, Barcelona in the league table. Los Blancos were also knocked out of the Champions League and Copa del Rey by Ajax and Barcelona respectively.

On the other hand, Jurgen Klopp is currently among the best managers in the world and completely transformed the Reds in around three and a half years. The Merseysiders are currently second in the league table and are chasing their first league title since 1990.

The German manager also guided the Reds to the finals of the Champions League last season but unfortunately lost 3-1 against Real Madrid in the finals.

The heart of the matter

According to the reports by Independent, Real Madrid are interested in appointing Jurgen Klopp as their permanent manager next season.

Los Blancos started the season poorly under their ex-manager, Julen Lupetegio and are now struggling under the guidance of Santiago Solari as well. The Madrid-based team scored 43 goals in the 26 La Liga games this season and conceded 31 goals during that period. 

Mauricio Pochettino and Max Allegri are also being considered by the club.

Rumor Ratings: 4/10

Jurgen Klopp's current contract with the Reds will run till 2022 and the German is unlikely to leave Liverpool anytime soon.

What's next?

Real Madrid will make a trip to north-west Spain to play Valladolid next before hosting Celta Vigo at the Bernabeu Stadium on March 16.

On the other hand, Liverpool will play Burnley next in the league before making a trip to Germany to play Bayern Munich for the second leg of the Champions League round-of-16 tie on March 14.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football Jurgen Klopp
Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos eyeing shock move for Liverpool star
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: 3 high-profile players the Los Blancos should consider selling
RELATED STORY
3 managers Real Madrid could sign to replace Santiago Solari
RELATED STORY
10 greatest Real Madrid goalscorers of all time
RELATED STORY
7 managers who can take over the reins at Real Madrid next season
RELATED STORY
Manchester United star wants to join Real Madrid, Barcelona target agrees deal with Los Blancos and more LaLiga news: 22 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Messi wants Barcelona to sign Real Madrid's top target, Los Blancos decide Solari's replacement and more LaLiga news: 3 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid v Barcelona: Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | LaLiga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: We are not scared of Messi, Los Blancos star claims Real Madrid are ready for El Clásico
RELATED STORY
3 centre-backs who are currently better than Sergio Ramos
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 27
FT ATH ESP
1 - 1
 Athletic Club vs Espanyol
Today DEP EIB 05:30 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Eibar
Today ATL LEG 08:45 PM Atlético Madrid vs Leganés
Today BAR RAY 11:00 PM Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano
Tomorrow GET HUE 01:15 AM Getafe vs Huesca
Tomorrow CEL REA 04:30 PM Celta Vigo vs Real Betis
Tomorrow GIR VAL 08:45 PM Girona vs Valencia
Tomorrow LEV VIL 11:00 PM Levante vs Villarreal
Tomorrow SEV REA 11:00 PM Sevilla vs Real Sociedad
11 Mar REA REA 01:15 AM Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us