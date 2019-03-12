Real Madrid news: Los Blancos still give former coach Santiago Solari the chance to work at the club

Real Valladolid CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

What's the story?

Despite sacking Santiago Solari, Real Madrid give him the opportunity to continue with the club in a different role as Zinedine Zidane was re-appointed as the coach last night.

In case you didn't know...

Former coach Santiago Solari was sacked after a string of poor results saw their hopes of securing any major silverware crashed down.

Under Solari, Real Madrid lost four consecutive home games, two of those defeats came against Barcelona and one against Ajax in the Champions League.

Despite winning the last match 4-1 against Real Valladolid in LaLiga, Solari's contract was terminated.

Meanwhile, Zinedine Zidane was called back after his shocking departure less than a year ago. In his tenure at the club, the French Legend won three Champions League, one LaLiga title, two Club World Cups, two European Super Cups, and one Spanish Super Cup.

Real Madrid sits third in the LaLiga table, twelve points behind league leaders Barcelona.

The heart of the matter

In a surprising term of events, Zinedine Zidane has pledged his loyalty once more but Santiago Solari still has a job at the club if he is interested.

The Argentine coach and his family are settled in the Spanish Capital since the late 90s. Solari was the coach of Real Madrid Castilla before he was called for the job of coaching Real Madrid and club president Florentino Perez confirmed that he will offer Solari a different role during his speech.

Speaking about Santiago Solari, Florentino Perez said,

"He forms part of this club, he loves Real Madrid - this is his home and he has the opportunity to continue here - if he wants to."

It still remains to be seen whether Solari gets his previous job or a different role at the club.

What's next?

Santiago Solari has not yet confirmed that he accepted the job offer. Meanwhile, Los Blancos will take on Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu next in LaLiga.

