Real Madrid News: Manchester United want the superstar Real Madrid willing to sell for €100 million and more - October 31, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
23   //    31 Oct 2018, 22:02 IST

Big claim, this!
Big claim, this!

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid news roundup for the day! The dust hasn’t settled yet at the Santiago Bernabeu and here are some of the biggest stories in the press regarding the Blancos.

#1 Mauricio Pochettino wanted

This is a natural news, isn’t it? After all, Real Madrid wanted the Argentine to replace Zinedine Zidane after the Frenchman left the club in the summer. However, the Galacticos couldn’t poach the former Espanyol coach at the time.

But they are back in for him after sacking Julen Loptegui and Florentino Perez will offer him €20 million-per-year to bring the Argentine to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Don Balon.

#2 Manchester United want Marco Asensio

This is a bit off the norm. However, according to a report from Tuttosport, who seem to know quite a lot about an English club despite being an Italian outlet, Manchester United want Marco Asensio from Real Madrid.

According to the report, the Galacticos would be willing to part ways with the youngster for an offer in the region of €100 million.

#3 Poch shouldn’t be approached

This is what former Liverpool player Danny Murphy believes. Real Madrid are being constantly linked with the former Southampton boss. However, Murphy is of the opinion that they shouldn’t go for him.

His reasoning that while he is great at developing young players and making his teams play in a structured way, he doesn’t have the experience to deal with big stars like the ones at Real Madrid.

Which is why it would be a risk to sign him as the manager.

"If I was Real Madrid, I wouldn't be looking at him,” he said. "His MO is improving players, young players, making them play high intensity, very structured.

"When you watch Tottenham play they're organised, know what they're doing, play high intensity and he likes working with the players.

"If you want Galacticos, the biggest players in the world, you're taking a risk with someone who has never dealt with the biggest players.

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
