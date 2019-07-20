Real Madrid news: Marcelo believes Neymar is better than Eden Hazard, says playing alongside the PSG star at Madrid would be a pleasure

Brazil v Spain: Final - FIFA Confederations Cup Brazil 2013

What's the story?

Real Madrid defender Marcelo has boldly claimed that Neymar Jr is a better player than his new Los Blancos teammate Eden Hazard, adding that playing with the Paris Saint-Germain star at the Bernabeu would be a huge pleasure.

In case you didn't know...

Neymar, who joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, has been heavily linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes following rumors that the forward was unhappy with life at the French capital.

The Brazil international has largely been tipped for a return to former club Barcelona, after he hinted at his desire to come back to Camp Nou with a series of attention-grabbing antics.

The 27-year-old recently snubbed his pre-season training with PSG and came under fire for stating that the best moment of his career was beating the Ligue 1 giants in the Champions League during his time with the Blaugrana.

Neymar's hopes for a sensational return to Barcelona, however, may have been dashed when the club signed Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid last week.

Following the Frenchman's appointment, rumors of Real Madrid's interest in the Brazilian were reignited, despite the Spanish giants having already spent big this summer.

The heart of the matter

Marcelo has now admitted that he would be open to the idea of Neymar joining him at Real Madrid saying (via Marca):

"Neymar's an unpredictable player. When a defender has anticipated something, he's already thought of something else and he's impossible to defend.

Having Neymar at Real Madrid would be a huge pleasure. Madrid have to do everything to sign the best players in the world and his past at Barcelona wouldn't be a problem."

He further heaped praise on his new teammate Eden Hazard, claiming that he has the qualities to be one of the best players in the world. However, he insisted that Neymar is the better player between the two. He claimed:

"Eden's a top player. A player of high quality and, like Neymar, he has the quality to be in the top five. He's impressive. You can't compare them, but Neymar is better for me."

What's next?

Real Madrid are scheduled to face Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup tomorrow.