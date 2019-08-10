Real Madrid News: Marcelo says that the pressure at Real Madrid can’t be compared to anything else in the world of sport

Real Madrid v Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Semi Final Second Leg

What’s the story?

Real Madrid C.F's vice captain Marcelo, in a recent interview, has said that the pressure of playing for the Spanish giants is just not comparable to any other team in the world.

The left-back is of the opinion that when Real loses, everyone is up against them, and that it feels like the world is sinking.

In case you didn’t know…

Since Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus, his close friend Marcelo has been linked with a reunion with the Portuguese. There were several occasions when the Brazilian was rumoured to be close to an exit, with Santiago Solari preferring the youngster Sergio Reguilon over him.

But Zinedine Zidane's arrival has definitely changed the whole scenario, as Marcelo is now back in the starting eleven.

The heart of the matter

Marcelo, in his latest interview, opened up on what it is like to play for Real Madrid and also revealed he never intended on leaving the Whites to ply his trade in Serie A. He said:

“The truth is I love Real Madrid, it is my home and the best team in the world. The pressure at Real Madrid can’t be compared to anything else in the world of sport.”

“It is true that Italian clubs have occasionally been in contact with me but they were only rumours. I have always felt a connection with Real Madrid and Madridismo.”

"I like Serie A, it’s a competition that is regaining the prestige and importance of the past.”

“When Real Madrid don’t win it seems like it’s the end of the world. This club has given a lot to football, more than it has got back. Now we have a good blend of youth and experience. With the correct attitude, we’ll get back to where we were.”

What's next?

Real Madrid, after a massive overhaul, are looking to re-announce themselves as the best yet again, and the vice captain believes that the team can go all the way to lift the Champions League this season.

After a rather disappointing pre-season, it remains to be seen whether Los Blancos can mount a serious challenge for all trophies.