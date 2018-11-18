×
Real Madrid news: Real Madrid will have to pay a whopping €280 million to sign superstar forward and more - November 18, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
News
1.73K   //    18 Nov 2018, 23:47 IST

Karim Benzema may have a good news here
Karim Benzema may have a good news here

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid news roundup for the day! Here are the news surrounding the Whites!

#1 Hazard backs Mbappe over Modric

Eden Hazard has been touted to have an outside chance of winning the Ballon d’Or. However, according to the player himself, he doesn’t deserve the award.

The Belgian had earlier stated that Luka Modric is the favourite to win the award. However, he now believes that Modric’s form of late has been poor, which is why he would choose Kylian Mbappe over the Croat.

"Even though I had a very good year, we have to keep our feet on the ground," Hazard said. "I do not deserve the Ballon d'Or. I think there are players who have been better than me.

"I would have said Luka Modric, but he plays a little less well since August or September, so if we take into account the beginning of the season, I would say Kylian Mbappe.”

#2 Mayoral backs Solari

Borja Mayoral was loaned to Levante in the summer as Mariano was signed back from Lyon. Julen Lopetegui has since been sacked as the coach of Madrid and was replaced by Santiago Solari.

And Mayoral believes that it is only natural for big clubs like Real Madrid to sack their coach if the results don’t go their way. He, however, thinks that Lopetegui is a "great coach."

“If big clubs don’t pick up good results, they ultimately change their coach,” he said.

“Julen [Lopetegui] is a great coach but didn’t have any luck at Madrid. If the results don’t follow, the coach is sacked.

He then went on to praise Santi Solari, stating that he has played under the Argentine during his youth days and rates him highly as a coach and thinks that he has similarities with Zinedine Zidane.

“I worked under Solari in the UEFA Youth League when I still played for Castilla, and he was very good.

“He’s very close in his approach. He’s very similar to Zidane. He manages the group well, which is what is always needed at Madrid.”

#3 Harry Kane price revealed

Real Madrid have been linked with Harry Kane for a while now and it seems as though at some point, the Galacticos might just be able to land him.

However, he won’t come for cheap as Don Balon, claim that the Englishman would cost about €280 million, which is even out of the budget of Madrid. 

