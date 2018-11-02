Real Madrid news: Arsenal and Chelsea want Real Madrid star available for only €35 million and more - November 2, 2018

Vazquez wants to leave

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid news roundup for the day! The manager post at Real Madrid is still up for grabs and the majority of the stories are regarding that. So, without further ado, let’s begin!

#1 Shearer thinks Spurs should be worried

As if the North Londoners aren’t worried enough due to their inactive summer and delays in stadium inauguration, former Newcastle superstar Alan Shearer is of the opinion that Spurs fans should be more worried about the sacking of Julen Lopetegui.

Even before the sacking of the Spaniard, Pochettino was the first choice of the Galacticos and now that there is a vacant position in place, the Merengues could be back in for him.

“Following the sacking of Julen Lopetegui on Monday, there has been plenty of talk about Pochettino replacing him as Real Madrid manager”, he was quoted.

“If Real are interested, he will know by now, and they will come and get him.

"The manager has played a huge part in Dele Alli and Harry Kane signing new contracts at Spurs, and it must be a worry for Tottenham fans that Real will come knocking.”

Finally, the Englishman concluded that only a few managers have the capacity to say no to Real Madrid.

“Very few people – players or managers – say no to the Spanish giants.”

#2 Arsenal and Chelsea want Vazquez

Lucas Vazquez is the type of player that every manager loves but hardly gets a place in the starting spot. The Spaniard is a hard-working winger that can also play at right-back but he might just have become tired of being a sub.

According to Don Balon, the Real Madrid star wants to leave the club and the Galacticos would be open to selling him for €35 million. Arsenal and Chelsea are apparently interested.

#3 Suso on radar?

After a tough start to the season, AC Milan’s Suso is playing at a level that puts him among the best in Europe for a few weeks now. As a result, it is only natural for him to be linked to Real Madrid.

According to a report from Calcio Mercato, who cite Corriere della Sera as the source, Real Madrid have made an approach for the Spaniard, who has a release clause of only €38 million that expires on July 15 next year.