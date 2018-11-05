Real Madrid news: Arsenal and Chelsea interested in Real Madrid star worth €82 million and more - November 5, 2018

A decision to make for Perez

Here are the top stories surrounding the Galacticos...

#1 Lopetegui is the best

Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal opened up about his former coach Julen Lopetegui for the first time since the Spaniard was sacked by Real Madrid. According to the former Bayer Leverkusen star, Lopetegui is the best coach he has ever had. Carvajal added that Lopetegui didn’t have the “luck” necessary to succeed at the Bernabeu.

"For me, he is the best coach I have had," the defender said in an interview.

"Unfortunately, he lacked the little bit of luck necessary to be able to continue with us.”

The reason given by the defender is that he and the former Spain manager shared the same footballing ideology. He also added that, for him, Lopetegui will remain as the best coach he has had until he finds someone better.

"I share his way of seeing football, his way of managing a group and his way of being with the players.

"I said this before he arrived at Real Madrid and I'll keep saying it even after he has gone.

"I'll keep saying it until I have another coach who does things better than him."

#2 Achraf follows suit

And the other person to speak about Lopetegui is another Madrid-owned right-back Achraf Hakimi, who is on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

Speaking about his parent club, he stated that Lopetegui wasn’t given enough time to prove his credentials but was of the opinion that the Galacticos have the ability to get themselves out of the quagmire they find themselves in now.

"I was surprised by how little time he was given. He didn't have the time to show his potential as a coach,” he said.

"A team like Real Madrid will change the dynamics now and they will get out of the doldrums they find themselves in."

#3 James Rodriguez

Bayern Munich are struggling in the Bundesliga and it seems as though James Rodriguez wants to jump ship. The Colombian, lest we forget, is still owned by Real Madrid and could end up at the Bernabeu in the future.

And according to Don Balon, the Colombian prefers to move back to the Bernabeu but has also attracted interest from Chelsea and Arsenal. The midfielder is valued at €82 million by Transfermarkt.