Real Madrid News: Sergio Ramos is fed up & could leave and more - November 8, 2018

MLS or China could be his next destination

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid news roundup! Here are the stories regarding the Blancos today...

#1 Pochettino speaks about Madrid link

Ever since the sacking of Julen Lopetegui from Real Madrid, the Galacticos have been eying for a new manager. Despite the fact that Santiago Solari has done a good job since coming in – winning three games on a trot whilst keeping three clean-sheets – it seems as though the former Madrid player might be at the club on an interim basis.

Mauricio Pochettino is being linked with a move to the Galacticos with president Florentino Perez willing to do everything to bring him. However, according to the Tottenham manager himself, he is only focused on doing a good job with Spurs and that rumours are just that and have no weight in them.

"Look I am so focused on my job at Tottenham. A new rumour appears every day. That rumour you tell me and the opposite appeared the other day. Many things happen," he said.

"The most important thing is people need to know I am so focused on Tottenham, I am so responsible in my job and our fans need to know that and of course Daniel Levy needs to know I am so focused on Tottenham, working so hard trying to help the club to achieve all that we want.

"Rumours are rumours and always happen, not only at Tottenham but every team. You can do nothing."

#2 Wenger not approached

Continuing with the news of Madrid looking at potential tacticians to fill the hot seat at the Santiago Bernabeu, Arsene Wenger is another one of those names that have been linked to the job.

However, according to the man himself, he hasn’t made a decision on his future and also affirmed that he hasn’t rejected Real Madrid because the Galacticos haven’t even approached him.

"I haven't made any decision on my future yet," Wenger said.

"Do I go straight away into management again or not? To be honest Real Madrid have not come back to me so I have not had to turn them down.”

#3 Ramos could leave

After 13 years at the Santiago Bernabeu, Sergio Ramos might just have to leave the Galacticos. The captain of the team has faced a lot of scrutiny of late and there are reports of a rift between him and Florentino Perez.

According to Don Balon, Ramos is fed up of being criticized and has asked for a solution to the president. The report also adds that MLS and Chinese clubs are in getting in queue for him.