Real Madrid News: One player Los Blancos must avoid in the summer

It has been a tough season for Real Madrid and their fans. The re-appointment of Zinedine Zidane has waved a sign of relief among the fans but the cloud hasn’t cleared. Madrid was knocked out of the Round of 16 in the Champions League and missed the La Liga to rivals, Barcelona. The 13-time Champions League winners are finishing the season without silverware. Zidane’s appointment in March marked the process for an overhaul at the club which will continue in the transfer market in which several players are going to leave and new faces are going to arrive. One such big name that is doing the rounds around Santiago Bernabeu is Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba.

In the summer of 2016, Manchester United bought Pogba from Juventus for a transfer fee of £89 million. Since then, the Frenchman has been the center of attraction both on and off the field. But a tumultuous season which saw him fall apart with former manager, Jose Mourinho has started rumors that the World Cup winner will look away for new challenges in the summer. Zidane should not make the mistake of signing Paul Pogba and here are the reasons why.

Firstly, Pogba is a brilliant ball player and his cross field and long passes are envy to watch for any midfielder any day but Pogba’s main problem is his inconsistency. Although, Pogba has 13 goals and 9 assists to his name in the Premier League, he has often disappeared in big games. Pogba has failed to score against any of the Top 6 teams in Premier League this season.

If Real Madrid are genuinely missing something in their current squad it is the lack of a prolific goal scorer. Real has faced issues this season of failing to deliver in front of the goal. Pogba can start the game from the back or prepare the final pass but he is not a player who will score goals day in and day out. For this reason, Real should go looking for a prolific goal scorer like Hazard or Mbappe but not Pogba.

Secondly, Pogba’s attitude in the field as well as the dressing room might be a problem for Zidane and his team. In a team which consists of stars like Modric, Bale, Kroos, Pogba can have serious problems. He is the one who started the dressing room mutiny against Jose Mourinho and it impacted the team badly. His rift with Alexis Sanchez is another example where he failed to co-exist with a star player. At this moment, Zidane would not like to include a player in his squad who would challenge his own ideologies.

With that being said, both Zidane and Perez would look to include someone with positive attitude who would add an impact in the field and Paul Pogba might not be the man right now.