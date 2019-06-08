Real Madrid News: One statistic which proves how good Luka Jovic is in the penalty box

Eintracht Frankfurt v FC Internazionale - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: First Leg

What’s the story?

Real Madrid's new recruit this summer, Luka Jovic, is one of the most prolific strikers in the world. The 21-year-old's touches in the box to goal ratio is something that makes him better than some world class players including the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah.

In case you didn’t know...

Earlier, Real Madrid had completed the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic on a six-year contract until 2025. Madrid will reportedly pay around €60 million to the German club for the 21-year-old. In addition to him, Real Madrid have also signed Eder Militao and Eden Hazard.

The heart of the matter

One statistic which proves his efficiency in the box is his touches in the area to goals ratio. The former Eintracht Frankfurt front man took an average of 8.26 touches before scoring goals during the 2018/19 campaign in all competitions.

Luka Jovic doesn't mess about



He scored one goal for every 8.26 touches in the penalty area in 2018/19



That's a better ratio than Ronaldo, Mbappe and Suarez



🔥https://t.co/VjVMLKAF3q pic.twitter.com/FHqowRFQmx — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) June 7, 2019

The Serbian's ratio of touches to goals is better than the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Luis Suarez and Mohamed Salah.

However, there are a few players who have a better ratio than him in Europe's top 5 leagues. Some of the players include Lionel Messi, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Fabio Quagliarella and Krzysztof Piatek.

The Serbian international scored 27 goals in all competitions for his club last season. Of which, 10 of his goals came in the Europa League. Eventually, his side lost the penalty shootout against Chelsea in the semi-final stage.

Besides Jovic, a couple of new faces will be in the Madrid dressing room next season. Zinedine Zidane is in the midst of re-building his side after a disastrous season after they finished third in the La Liga and were knocked out by Ajax in the UEFA Champions League.

What's next?

It will be interesting to see how Zidane deploys the Serbian in his squad and how the new recruit could link up with his striking partner Karim Benzema upfront.