Real Madrid News: 'Players have to be in shape to play'- Santiago Solari slams star 

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
375   //    10 Mar 2019, 12:14 IST

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

What's the story?

Real Madrid boss Santiago Solari has criticised the physical fitness of star Isco, claiming that players need to be fit in order to feature in games.

In case you didn't know..

Despite being a key piece in the puzzle under former boss Julen Lopetegui, Isco has fallen out of favour with the current coach. Since the arrival of Santiago Solari before mid-season, Isco has been a constant bench warmer for Real Madrid this season.

The 26 year old Spanish midfielder has featured in only 10 games in LaLiga this season, and 20 in all competitions, and he has not been in the starting line up under Solari.

It is not the first time the Argentine coach has criticised Isco since his arrival. Isco himself complained about getting fewer opportunities than his teammates, and Solari questioned the professionalism of the former Malaga star.

Isco is also not the only player to be down in the pecking order, as Solari has provided less starts to stars like Bale and Marcelo due to their poor performances.

Moreover, Solari's current job with Los Blancos remains uncertain after losing four consecutive home games, which happened for the first time in the 21st century at the Santiago Bernabeu.

As a result of their poor performances in the last few weeks, Los Blancos are out of the Copa Del Rey and the Champions League, and are 15 points behind leaders Barcelona with a game in hand.

The heart of the matter

The Argentine coach once again attacked Isco for his lack of professionalism, explaining his reasons for benching Isco, and claiming that the Spanish midfielder is not fit enough to play for Real Madrid.

"Disciplinary issues are handled internally," Solari stated at his press conference as quoted by Marca, when he was asked about Isco.
"To play, you have to be in the right physical shape first and then you have to maintain it," added the Argentine boss.

What's next?

Real Madrid will face Real Valladolid tonight before hosting Celta Vigo in the next week in LaLiga.

