Real Madrid news: Players intervened and rejected Jose Mourinho's return, claims former Los Blancos president

Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane

What's the story?

Former Real Madrid president, Roman Calderon, has made a bold claim, stating that the dressing room leaders of Los Blancos rejected the opportunity to work with Jose Mourinho again.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid sacked their former coach Santiago Solari after numerous poor performances which ended their hopes of securing any major silverware in the current 2018/19 season.

Last night's 4-1 win against Real Valladolid was their first win in their last five games, which saw them crash out from the Copa Del Rey, and endure Champions League humiliation against Ajax in front of their home crowd.

Desperately seeking changes, Los Blancos reappointed one of their most decorated managers ever. Zinedine Zidane was unveiled last night after he left nine months ago to take a break from football.

In his two and half seasons with the club, Zidane won three Champions Leagues, one LaLiga title, two Club World Cups, two European Super Cups, and one Spanish Super Cup.

Currently, Real Madrid are third in the LaLiga table, twelve points behind leaders Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho was the manager of Real Madrid for three seasons till 2013. Despite winning numerous titles, his chaotic tenure was also marked by clashes against numerous Real Madrid icons.

The heart of the matter

Former Madrid president Calderon had previously hinted that Jose Mourinho will be back to take charge of Real Madrid, but now has made a bold claim saying that the leaders in the dressing room rejected an opportunity to work with Mourinho.

Calderon said to Sky Sports: "The dressing room leaders pushed to reject the possibility of Jose Mourinho."

"He left [Real Madrid] a lot of problems and I think he would have been another problem to the ones we already have if he had come.

"I think Jose Mourinho would have been a step backwards, there was a lot of problems and controversy when he was here.

"He is a good coach with a lot of trophies but many of the leaders in the dressing room didn't like him and I think that was important in the decision-making."

What's next?

With nothing but LaLiga to play for, Real Madrid will host Celta Vigo in the coming week.

