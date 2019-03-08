Real Madrid news: Ramos had heated exchange with Florentino Perez after UCL elimination, says a Spanish media report

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.89K // 08 Mar 2019, 10:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sergio Ramos

What's the rumour?

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos reportedly had a heated exchange with club president Florentino Perez after the club's humiliating Champions League exit on Tuesday night, with the defender allegedly telling the president to pay him up so he could leave.

In case you didn't know...

In what was the last nail on their coffin this season, Real Madrid crashed out of the Champions League after squandering their 2-1 lead over Ajax and succumbing to a 4-1 defeat to the Dutch giants at the Bernabeu.

Last week, the European champions exited the Copa del Rey following their loss to Barcelona in the second leg of the semi-final. Three days later, the club once again faced defeat at the hands of their Catalan rival who made sure that Real's race for the domestic title was over.

Of course, the results were inevitable despite Los Blancos having hired their second manager in charge this season. The club failed to transition smoothly after the departures of Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, evident by one of their worst starts to a season under Julen Lopetegui.

Nothing much has changed under Santiago Solari either, with the Argentine now under the scanner for the way the team was humiliated in the last three games.

The heart of the matter

According to AS, a furious Perez went into the dressing room after the Champions League clash against Ajax and reprimanded the team for their attitude during the game.

Advertisement

The president reportedly attacked the players for their "lack of dedication and excessive time off", calling the situation disgraceful.

The remark prompted Ramos to respond by accusing Perez and his board of poor planning. The report further claims that the captain said, "Pay me up and I'll go."

Ramos added, "I've given everything and busted a gut for this badge, for this club and even for you."

What's next?

The Champions League defeat appears to be a much-needed wake-up call for the players and especially the board as Perez has reportedly set up several meetings to discuss the next course of action.

So far, it looks like Solari will see out the rest of the season but will inevitably leave this summer. Real Madrid now turn their attention to LaLiga where they will hope to salvage their season by at least finishing in the top four.

Advertisement