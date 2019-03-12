Real Madrid news: Rant against Zinedine Zidane could come back to haunt Los Blancos star

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.06K // 12 Mar 2019, 11:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane

What's the story?

Real Madrid rehiring Zinedine Zidane can spell trouble for Los Blancos midfielder Dani Ceballos after he vented his frustration against the French manager last year.

In case you didn't know..

After two different coaches in the last 284 days, Zinedine Zidane has returned to manage Real Madrid once again. The French legend left Los Blancos nine months ago take a break from football.

Barring the historic three consecutive Champions League titles, he won one LaLiga title, two Club World Cups, two European Super Cups, and one Spanish Super Cup with Real Madrid in the first managerial stint of his career.

After chaotic tenures under Solari and Lopetegui, which have led to an abysmal season, most Real Madrid players will be happy to get their coach back, with whom they won so many titles.

But that is not the case for Dani Ceballos, who struggled to get minutes on the pitch under the Frenchman's two and half season tenure previously.

Dani Ceballos is struggling to prove his worth this season also, but he was favoured by both Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari. The Spanish midfielder has featured 31 times in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing two assists for his team.

The heart of the matter

Zidane's return can spell danger for Dani Ceballos, who attacked the coach last September.

On his interview with Marca last September, Ceballos vented out his anger and frustration against Zidane for not giving him more minutes on the pitch.

But he was unable to justify his talent in the last nine months despite getting more opportunities, and Ceballos might find himself suffering for minutes on the pitch under Zidane.

Advertisement

Speaking about Zidane, Ceballos said,

"He [Zidane] would have to explain that, why he didn't give me opportunities. I worked, I tried to make it difficult for him, but a time comes when you see that it's impossible".

"I scored two goals in Vitoria and the next match in Dortmund I played one minute. When weeks pass and you don't feel important, it's difficult."

Moreover, the Spanish midfielder added that he would have looked for an exit if Zidane had stayed.

"It was clear that if Zidane had continued, I would have to look for an exit to come back more ready, but with the arrival of Julen [Lopetegui], everything was different," Ceballos said to the reporters.

What's next?

It remains to be seen how the relationship between the two will work out in Zidane's new tenure.

With little to play for this season, Real Madrid will host Celta Vigo next in LaLiga.

Advertisement