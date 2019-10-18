Real Madrid news: Ronaldinho backs Vinicius Jr to become one of the best in the world

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST News 6 // 18 Oct 2019, 16:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

In his prime, Ronaldinho was considered the best player in the world

What's the story?

Football icon Ronaldinho believes that Real Madrid winger and fellow countryman Vinicius Jr could become one of the best players in the world in the near future. The former World Cup winner made this prediction while talking to reporters ahead of a two-exhibition match in Colombia.

In case you didn't know...

Vinicius Jr joined Real Madrid last season within just one season of becoming a professional. But the 19-year-old has so far found life tough at Santiago Bernabeu following his €45 million move from Flamengo.

Vinicius Jr is yet to find consistency in his game

In his short stint so far, the Brazilian teenager has made 38 appearances and scored 5 times for the Los Blancos.

Ronaldinho himself spent five seasons in the LaLiga with Barcelona, winning two domestic titles and a UEFA Champions League before moving to AC Milan.

Ronaldinho during his glory days with Barcelona

The heart of the matter

Ronaldinho is confident that Real Madrid's teenage winger Vinicius Jr will be up there in the category of the best in the world in the near future.

"[Vinicius] is already at one of the best clubs in the world. I think he will soon be there, among the best," Ronaldinho said.

The Barcelona legend also made a quick comment on the first El Clasico of the season, which is scheduled to take place on the 26th of October.

Advertisement

"I hope it's a great game, that it has many goals and that the big names show up," he said.

The 19-year-old Vinicius, who considers another Barcelona man Neymar as his hero, will be hoping to prove the Brazilian legend prediction right.

What's next?

Vinicius Jr will be hoping to get back into Zinedine Zidane's plans after being left out in the last two fixtures.