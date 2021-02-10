Real Madrid News Roundup: Club identify replacement for outgoing star, massive update on Sergio Ramos' future, and more — 10th February 2021

Real Madrid returned to winning ways with an impressive 2-0 win at home to Getafe, with Karim Benzema and Ferland Mendy getting on the scoresheet. The defending LaLiga Santander champions went into the game with up to eight players unavailable but came out on top to keep the pressure on runaway league leaders Atletico Madrid.

Ahead of Valencia's visit to the capital city in four days' time, here is some of the latest Real Madrid news.

Real Madrid could consider Martin Odegaard's permanent sale

Real Madrid could be open to selling Martin Odegaard to Arsenal on a permanent basis come summer, as per reports from SPORT. The Norway international left for Arsenal on a half-season loan in the winter (with no option to purchase) after being disgruntled due to a lack of playing time in Madrid.

1 - Martin Ødegaard is the first Norwegian to appear for Arsenal since Pal Lydersen against Tottenham in May 1993. Hallo. pic.twitter.com/NKEWf4OzgW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 30, 2021

The report suggests that Odegaard has no intention of returning to his parent club in the summer if Zinedine Zidane is still at the helm. With Arsenal's need for a creative midfielder and Odegaard's barren spell in Spain, Real Madrid could reportedly consider a permanent sale should they receive a suitable offer for Odegaard. The 22-year-old was in sublime form for Real Sociedad in his previous loan spell but failed to accumulate minutes upon his return to Los Blancos.

Real Madrid eye move for Dani Olmo

Zinedine Zidane has identified Dani Olmo as a readymade replacement for Lucas Vazquez, as per reports. The La Fabrica product is into the final months of his current deal and is yet to agree an extension, allowing him to depart on a free transfer should the situation persist.

4 - Dani Olmo has been directly involved in four goals in his last five Champions League appearances (3 goals, 1 assist). Deadlock. pic.twitter.com/XKpXVnWIKj — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 13, 2020

In the event that Vazquez does leave, Real Madrid will look to replace him with RB Leipzig's Olmo. The former La Masia player has had superb spells in both Zagreb and Leipzigig and could be in line for a return to his homeland. The report also adds that Real Madrid maintain good relations with his agent, Juanma Lopez, but because he is contracted to Die Roten Bullen until 2024, they might have to part with a fee of €30m for Olmo.

Sergio Ramos set to reject Blancos' contract offers

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos appears to be edging towards an unceremonious exit from the club as he is set to reject further advances from the Blancos, as per reports in Spain. The Spanish champions now face a realistic possibility of losing the centre-back, regarded as one of the finest players of his generation, for free in the summer.

🥴 Sergio Ramos has scored more league goals (13) than Antoine Griezmann (12) since the beginning of last season



😯 Man City are monitoring his future at Madrid, per @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/QgGLm4y2z3 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 4, 2021

Ramos is believed to be holding out for a two-year extension with no pay-cut, while Real Madrid are only able to offer him a one-year deal with a 10% reduction on his annual €12m net salary. There is no shortage of potential suitors for Ramos either, with the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain showing great interest in signing the Real Madrid icon.

