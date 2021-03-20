Real Madrid News Roundup: Club have verbal agreement with Barcelona target, Liverpool interested in Blancos star who is 'Mo Salah's clone', and more — 20th March, 2021

Spanish champions Real Madrid continued to keep the pressure on their rivals with a 3-1 win away at Celta Vigo in LaLiga Santander. The Blancos took a 2-0 lead by the half-hour mark with a Karim Benzema brace but the hosts pulled one back in the 40th minute through a Santi Mina goal. However, Marco Asensio came off the bench to score a late goal to add further gloss to the scoreline.

Real Madrid's stars are set to depart for international duty after the game and will mark their return to domestic action with a fixture against Elche in April. Here, we take a look at some of the latest Real Madrid news.

Real Madrid have verbal agreement with David Alaba

Real Madrid are believed to have struck a verbal agreement with Barcelona target David Alaba over a big-money free transfer, as per reports. With the future of both Raphael Varane and captain Sergio Ramos unclear heading into the summer window, the Blancos are on the lookout for defensive reinforcements and Alaba fits the bill, and will be available on a free come summer.

David Alaba is one of three players in history to have won nine Bundesliga titles.



He was also a member of both of Bayern's treble-winning teams in 2012/13 and 2019/20. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/DPQMiecBCN — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 16, 2021

A report claims that Alaba and Real Madrid have an agreement in place which would see Alaba earn a staggering €10m-a-year at the Spanish capital, which comes down to a weekly wage of €192,000. Additionally, the Austrian will also earn a massive €20m as a signing-on fee upon completing his transfer to Real Madrid. This will come as a massive blow to Barcelona's transfer plans as Joan Laporta is also reportedly keen to bring Alaba to the Nou Camp.

Erling Haaland favours Real Madrid move

Erling Haaland is one of the most in-demand superstars in world football ahead of this year's summer window, with a host of high-profile clubs eyeing his services. However, as per reports in Spain, the striker is keen on a move to Real Madrid and wants Mino Raiola to arrange for a move to the Blancos.

Advertisement

ℹ️ Erling Haaland is eager to become Real Madrid's main man next season, wants Champions League glory with the club while being the talesman. [@abc_es] 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/1ybZBd6JQO — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) March 19, 2021

They claim that Haaland is hopeful of becoming the next talismanic figure to lead the Blancos to UEFA Champions League glory. Haaland is currently at 21 Bundesliga goals for Borussia Dortmund and is in sizzling form, with five braces in his last eight games. The 20-year-old reportedly has a release clause of €75m which is set to become active in 2022.

Liverpool interested in Mo Salah 'clone' Marco Asensio

Real Madrid v Getafe CF - La Liga Santander

Advertisement

In what is a rather bizarre piece of news to come out of Spain, a report claims Liverpool are interested in signing Marco Asensio from Real Madrid come summer. The Reds believe the Spaniard is a 'clone' of Egyptian star Mo Salah, who was initially an out-and-out winger but is now more of a forward player which Asensio can emulate, as per the report.

Real Madrid will demand a fee of €40m for the signing of Asensio should Liverpool want to sign him. The English champions will also face competition from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, who have also long admired the 25-year-old. However, it remains to be seen if Liverpool will spend as much on Asensio given his injury troubles in recent campaigns.

Also read: Two Blancos stars drop hints over Cristiano Ronaldo reunion, club legend claims Mo Salah 'won't get close' to Sergio Ramos, and more